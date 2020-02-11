Technology News
Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook, Says 'It's Lame'

Musk's tweet came in response to a post by comedian, writer, and actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

11 February 2020
Musk had revealed in 2018 that he doesn't use Facebook

Highlights
  • Elon Musk has come out slamming Facebook
  • He called Facebook lame
  • Tesla founder has always been a critic of Facebook

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has come out slamming Facebook by calling it "lame," which was preceded by "#DeleteFacebook."

The tweet came in response to a post by comedian, writer and actor Sacha Baron Cohen calling on the government to take control of the social media giant.

Cohen tweeted: "We don't let 1 person control the water for 2.5 billion people. We don't let 1 person control electricity for 2.5 billion people. Why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people? Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor!"

Tesla founder has always been a critic of Facebook in his tweets. Back in 2018 he said that he does not use the social media site.

Recently, taking a dig at WhatsApp over repeated users privacy violation amid security vulnerabilities, Musk took to Twitter with a meme, showing various 'mechanical arm' emojis representing Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, and WhatsApp respectively.

Musk posted the image with the caption: "New emoji! Last one comes with free phone hack."

