Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Slams Twitter, Google for Rising Scams, Fake Bots

In a series of tweets, Musk said that desperate times call for desperate measures.

By | Updated: 3 February 2020 10:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Slams Twitter, Google for Rising Scams, Fake Bots

Scammers have time and again abused Musk's popularity to fleece Twitter users

Highlights
  • Musk said that desperate times call for desperate measures
  • "The crypto scam level on Twitter is reaching new levels," Musk said
  • He criticised Google for allowing scammers to flourish

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday slammed Twitter and Google for the rise in trolling networks and scams via fake bots on both the platforms.

In a series of tweets, Musk said that desperate times call for desperate measures.

"The crypto scam level on Twitter is reaching new levels. This is not cool," Musk reacted to a follower's tweet.

"Report as soon as you see it. Troll/bot networks on Twitter are a *dire* problem for adversely affecting public discourse and ripping people off," he continued.

He also criticised Google for allowing scammers to flourish.

"Trolls/bots just need to be deemphasized relative to probable real people who aren't being paid to push an agenda or scam. Google still shows bs/scam pages, they're just several clicks away," Musk stressed.

He said that though Google applied the citation relevance principle aka PageRank, among many other things, "the safest place to hide a dead body is the second page of Google search results!"

PageRank is an algorithm used by Google Search to rank web pages in their search engine results. PageRank was named after Larry Page, one of the founders of Google.

Musk's tweets led to a flood of reactions on social media. Some even suggested him to start his own social media platform.

"Even verified accounts are now being hacked and pushing fake Bitcoin scams, that have us included in the fake screenshots, Jesus christ," tweeted Niche Gamer.

"I've been reporting hundreds of scammers in 1.5 years but @Twitter has to get rid of them once and for all. They're getting more and more clever, though... with these fake screenshots," tweeted another user.

Scammers have time and again abused Musk's popularity to fleece Twitter users after hacking several popular accounts.

The hackers used Musk's name and likeness to ask for Bitcoin -- a cryptocurrency -- by promoting an ad on Twitter in 2018.

Despite Twitter attempting to ban scammers and impersonators on its platform, one impersonator broke into Musk's official account with a fake lookalike verified account, promising his 22.5 million followers free Bitcoin and ethereum cryptocurrencies.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Twitter, Google
Poco X2 Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy A51 on Sale, Realme C3, and More Tech News This Week

Related Stories

Elon Musk Slams Twitter, Google for Rising Scams, Fake Bots
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  2. Puma Launches Wear OS Smartwatch in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  4. JioTVCamera Accessory for Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Launched in India
  5. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ‘2020 Edition’ Review
  7. OnePlus Reveals Camera Features Coming to Its Future Phones
  8. Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch
  9. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  10. The 80 Best Movies on Hotstar in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Slams Twitter, Google for Rising Scams, Fake Bots
  2. Poco X2 Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy A51 on Sale, Realme C3, and More Tech News This Week
  3. A Spinning Binary Radio Pulsar Proves Einstein's Theory
  4. iPhone 9 Reportedly Enters Trial Production Ahead of March Launch
  5. Budget 2020: Investment in Quantum Computing, BharatNet, ESOP Tax Relaxation, Data Centre Parks, More
  6. WhatsApp to Stop Working on Older Android Phones, iPhone Models Today: Next Steps
  7. Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes New Electronics Manufacturing Scheme
  8. Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple to Close All China Mainland Stores Through February 9
  9. Xbox Bug Bounty Programme Launched With Rewards of Up to $20,000
  10. Amazon Now Employs 798,000 People Worldwide, 500,000 in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.