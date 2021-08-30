Technology News
Twitter User Asks if Elon Musk Is an Alien: See His Hilarious Reply

Elon Musk's followers took to Twitter to express their own thoughts after the SpaceX CEO posted his response.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 30 August 2021 13:18 IST
Twitter User Asks if Elon Musk Is an Alien: See His Hilarious Reply

Elon Musk is known to regularly post witty replies to fans and critics alike on Twitter

  • A user asked on Twitter if the SpaceX CEO is indeed an alien
  • Musk didn't refrain from responding in his signature style
  • Musk said he believes aliens could be living among humans

Elon Musk never shies away from interacting with his fans and critics alike on Twitter. From cryptocurrency and Tesla to rockets and SpaceX, the billionaire entrepreneur addresses all queries on the micro-blogging site — as much as he can. Not just that, he also comes up with quirky memes to stump users. On August 28, a user posted a small video clip featuring Musk. In the 17-second video, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is seen talking about physics, philosophy, and aliens.

Musk says in the video that he thinks this is one of the great questions in physics and philosophy: “Where are the aliens?” The question is followed by moments of silence before he chimes in again, “Maybe they are among us, I don't know.”

He jokes, “Some people think I am an alien,” and the crowd erupts in laughter and applause. Then, Musk comes close to the microphone again and adds: "Not true."

A user (@teslaownersSV) tweeted the video and asked: "Is @elonmusk an alien?"

Musk responded: "Of course."

Users on Twitter reacted to this response in their own unique ways.  A user (@Tom_IshDelight) said that there were a lot of evidence that we were all actually aliens.

This user (@JeremyGreenlee) thought of sharing a family picture featuring the recently announced Tesla Bot. “Do you like our new family photo, Elon?" asks the user.

Here are some more hilarious reactions:

Last week, Musk announced that Tesla was working on the Tesla Bot humanoid project, the prototype of which will be presented sometime next year. Musk unveiled the robot at Tesla's AI Day event and said the intention was to develop a friendly robot that performs “unsafe, repetitive, or boring” tasks. The electric car manufacturer will leverage its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to build the robot.

This is an interesting departure from what Musk has said in the past. In 2017, Musk said that AI was a fundamental risk to the future of human civilisation in a way that car accidents, airplane crashes, faulty drugs, or bad food were not. "They were harmful to a set of individuals in society, but they were not harmful to individuals as a whole," he said.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Alien, Tesla, Tesla Bot, Tesla AI Day, Twitter
