Elon Musk never shies away from interacting with his fans and critics alike on Twitter. From cryptocurrency and Tesla to rockets and SpaceX, the billionaire entrepreneur addresses all queries on the micro-blogging site — as much as he can. Not just that, he also comes up with quirky memes to stump users. On August 28, a user posted a small video clip featuring Musk. In the 17-second video, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is seen talking about physics, philosophy, and aliens.

Musk says in the video that he thinks this is one of the great questions in physics and philosophy: “Where are the aliens?” The question is followed by moments of silence before he chimes in again, “Maybe they are among us, I don't know.”

He jokes, “Some people think I am an alien,” and the crowd erupts in laughter and applause. Then, Musk comes close to the microphone again and adds: "Not true."

A user (@teslaownersSV) tweeted the video and asked: "Is @elonmusk an alien?"

Musk responded: "Of course."

Users on Twitter reacted to this response in their own unique ways. A user (@Tom_IshDelight) said that there were a lot of evidence that we were all actually aliens.

I think there is a lot of evidence that we are all aliens tbh. But within the spirit of the question, I believe they have probably always been here. Getting harder to stay hidden though. — Tom_Ish (@Tom_IshDelight) August 29, 2021

This user (@JeremyGreenlee) thought of sharing a family picture featuring the recently announced Tesla Bot. “Do you like our new family photo, Elon?" asks the user.

Do you like our new family photo, Elon? pic.twitter.com/Kntce3ESvQ — ???? Jeremy Greenlee (@JeremyGreenlee) August 29, 2021

Last week, Musk announced that Tesla was working on the Tesla Bot humanoid project, the prototype of which will be presented sometime next year. Musk unveiled the robot at Tesla's AI Day event and said the intention was to develop a friendly robot that performs “unsafe, repetitive, or boring” tasks. The electric car manufacturer will leverage its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to build the robot.

This is an interesting departure from what Musk has said in the past. In 2017, Musk said that AI was a fundamental risk to the future of human civilisation in a way that car accidents, airplane crashes, faulty drugs, or bad food were not. "They were harmful to a set of individuals in society, but they were not harmful to individuals as a whole," he said.