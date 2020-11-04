Technology News
loading

Twitter, Facebook Flag Donald Trump's US Election Posts as ‘Potentially Misleading’

Twitter said a Trump tweet alleging an effort to steal the election was potentially misleading.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 4 November 2020 12:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter, Facebook Flag Donald Trump's US Election Posts as ‘Potentially Misleading’

Twitter confirmed that Trump's post had broken its rules around “making a potentially misleading claim"

Highlights
  • Facebook also flagged a Trump post
  • Twitter put up the label on Trump’s post
  • Twitter & Facebook suspended news accounts posting misinformation

Twitter and Facebook early Wednesday flagged President Donald Trump's comments on the US presidential election, that remained too close to call.

Twitter said a Trump tweet alleging an effort to steal the election was potentially misleading.

"We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election," Twitter said early Wednesday. Trump said without evidence that "They are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it." Users are also blocked from retweeting the post, however, can still share the same with Quote Tweet.

Facebook also flagged a Trump post that said: "We are up BIG." The social media company said, "Final results may be different from initial vote counts as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks."

In a separate post, Trump said he would make a statement and added: "A big WIN!" Facebook said "Votes are still being counted. The winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election has not been projected."

According to a report by Engadget, shortly after Twitter had put up the label on Trump's post, the social media company confirmed that it had broken its rules around “making a potentially misleading claim about an election.”

Twitter and Facebook recently suspended some news accounts that were posting information about voting in the hotly contested US election for violating their policies.

Twitter said the accounts had been suspended for violating its policy against "coordination" by posting identical content while appearing independent or engaging in other covertly automated behaviour.

One of those suspended, SVNewsAlerts, had more than 78,000 Twitter followers, after adding more than 10,000 in the past week. Other accounts suspended by Twitter included FJNewsReporter, Crisis_Intel and Faytuks. Some of the accounts in the past suggested that readers follow the others. Facebook also suspended several accounts behind US-based pages called SV News and FJ News, citing inauthentic behaviour. The SV page had more than 20,000 followers.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Facebook, Donald Trump, misinformation, US Elections 2020, Joe Biden
Honor Band 6 With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, 10 Sports Modes, 14-Day Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

Twitter, Facebook Flag Donald Trump's US Election Posts as ‘Potentially Misleading’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch, Pre-Order and Sale Dates Tipped
  2. Micromax Makes Its Comeback in India With Two 'In' Series Phones
  3. LG Phone With Rollable Display Revealed in Render, 2021 Launch Expected
  4. Oppo K7x Gets Listed on Online Retailer a Just Ahead of Launch
  5. Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update for Anonymous Voting
  6. Infinix Smart 4 With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  8. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Available Today
  9. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  10. Oppo K7x With 5G Support, Quad Rear Camera Setup, 90Hz Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter, Facebook Flag Donald Trump's US Election Posts as ‘Potentially Misleading’
  2. Honor Band 6 With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, 10 Sports Modes, 14-Day Battery Life Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Tipped to Sport Stereo Speakers, Launch May Be Delayed to Summer 2021
  4. Google Chrome for Android Gets a Zero-Day Vulnerability Fix Following Two Patches on Desktop Version
  5. Samsung’s Next True Wireless Earphones Could Be Called the Galaxy Buds Beyond
  6. Mulan Out on Blu-Ray, Disney Releases New 5-Minute Clip
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch, Pre-Order and Sale Dates Tipped
  8. Spotify Can Now Be Streamed on Apple Watch Directly, Without an iPhone
  9. Christopher Nolan ‘Thrilled’ With Tenet Box Office Haul, Blames Studios for ‘Drawing the Wrong Conclusions’
  10. Oppo K7x With 5G Support, Quad Rear Camera Setup, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com