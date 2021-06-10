Technology News
loading

Illegal Drugs Trade Goes Digital Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Europe Drug Agency Says

"The pandemic is pushing drug criminals online, reinforcing a trend," said the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 June 2021 12:39 IST
Illegal Drugs Trade Goes Digital Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Europe Drug Agency Says

Drug dealers are moving from streets onto social media, taking orders via encrypted messaging services

Highlights
  • The pandemic has forced changes to every level of the drugs trade
  • The drug market continues to adjust to COVID-19 disruption
  • Data show no decline in the amount of cocaine available

Like supermarkets, restaurants, and purveyors of sourdough bread, the illegal drugs trade went digital to serve its customers during lockdown, and could stay that way when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Europe's drugs agency said on Wednesday.

"The pandemic is pushing drug criminals online, reinforcing a trend," said the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson during the online launch of the 2021 drugs report put together by the Lisbon-based agency EMCDDA.

"Drug dealers are moving from the streets onto social media, taking orders via encrypted messaging services, sending drugs to customers via home delivering services."

The pandemic has forced changes to every level of the drugs trade, from wholesale traffickers and smugglers to neighbourhood dealers.

With international travel disrupted and borders shut, smugglers have been relying more on shipping containers and less on human couriers, the report said. The trade proved resilient, with data showing no decline in the amount of cocaine available, while more people were growing cannabis at home.

"The drug market continues to adjust to COVID-19 disruption, as drug traffickers adapt to travel restrictions and border closures," it said.

"Although street-based retail drug markets were disrupted during the early lockdowns, and some localised shortages reported, drug sellers, and buyers adapted by increasing their use of encrypted messaging services, social media apps, online sources, and mail and home delivery services."

Alexis Goosdeel, EMCDDA's director, said there would be new risks from what the report called "the further digitalisation of drug markets". The shift to online transactions made it easier for drug dealers to recruit young people, and to make the push out of big cities into rural areas.

Mental health problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic could push more people to misuse drugs, and the financial impact of the crisis could push them to use "more toxic, more dangerous, and potentially more lethal substances"," Goosdeel said.

"We are just in front of a perfect storm," Goosdeel said. "The drug market is more resilient than ever and is digitally-enabled."

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: COVID 19
Poco Community Launched in India Almost a Year After Mi Community App Was Banned by Government

Related Stories

Illegal Drugs Trade Goes Digital Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Europe Drug Agency Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Solar Eclipse 2021: When, Where, How to Watch It
  2. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  4. Moto G Stylus 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Google Loosens Its Search Engine Grip on Android Devices in Europe
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks
  9. Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels Debuts in India
  10. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV Series Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Illegal Drugs Trade Goes Digital Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Europe Drug Agency Says
  2. Poco Community Launched in India Almost a Year After Mi Community App Was Banned by Government
  3. Facebook's Upcoming Smartwatch Could Feature Two Cameras, Heart Rate Monitor: Report
  4. Social Media Firms Must Get Local Licence, Nigeria Demands Following Twitter Ban
  5. Realme Tablet Teased by CMO, Asks Fans What Name They Would Prefer — Realme Pad or Realme Tab
  6. Amazon’s Use of Data Faces Investigation From British Watchdog: Report
  7. Cryptocurrency-Related Money Laundering Ring Busted by China, Over 1,100 Arrested
  8. Solar Eclipse 2021: When, Where, How to Watch the First 'Ring of Fire' This Year
  9. TikTok, WeChat, More Apps Faces New Review as US President Joe Biden Drops Donald Trump’s Ban Attempt
  10. Loki Is My Big Love Letter to Sci-Fi, Director Kate Herron Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com