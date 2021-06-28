Technology News
loading

Donald Trump Joins Video Platform Rumble After Facing Bans Following US Capitol Attack

Trump lost his social media megaphone earlier this year when he was blocked by a slew of platforms after his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 June 2021 10:46 IST
Donald Trump Joins Video Platform Rumble After Facing Bans Following US Capitol Attack

Trump earlier this month shut down his recently-launched blog, has not given details on proposed platform

Highlights
  • Rumble was in addition to the Donald Trump's plan to start his platform
  • Trump's verified account had been set up on the site
  • Rumble was launched in 2013 by Canadian tech entrepreneur Pavlovski

Former US President Donald Trump joined video platform Rumble on Saturday, the same day he will take the stage at a campaign-style rally in Ohio, his first such event since the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump lost his social media megaphone earlier this year when he was blocked by a slew of platforms after his supporters stormed the Capitol. He was permanently banned from Twitter and remains suspended by Facebook until at least 2023 and by Alphabet's YouTube until the company determines the risk of violence has decreased.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Reuters that joining Rumble was in addition to the former president's plan to start his own platform, rather than a replacement for this plan. Trump, who earlier this month shut down his recently-launched blog, has not given details on the proposed platform.

"It is a great way to reach the American people in a time of unprecedented assault on free speech in our country by Big Tech tyrants," Harrington said in an email to Reuters.

Rumble Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski confirmed Trump's verified account had been set up on the site but declined to comment further. Trump advisor Dan Scavino tweeted that Trump's Ohio rally would be live-streamed on the platform.

Rumble, which was launched in 2013 by Canadian tech entrepreneur Pavlovski as an alternative YouTube-style site, has become popular with US conservatives.

Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel and J.D. Vance, the author of "Hillbilly Elegy," are investors in the platform.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Donald Trump, Rumble, Twitter, Facebook
Binance UK Operations Banned in Britain’s Latest Cryptocurrency Crackdown

Related Stories

Donald Trump Joins Video Platform Rumble After Facing Bans Following US Capitol Attack
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Rick and Morty Season 5 India Release Date Revealed
  3. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  4. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  6. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Samsung Galaxy M32 First Sale Starts at 12pm via Amazon, Samsung Website
  9. Donald Trump Joins Video Platform Rumble Ahead of Ohio Rally
  10. Mi Watch Revolve Price Cut Ahead of Mi Watch Revolve Active India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 to Go on First Sale Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  2. Tesla to 'Recall' Over 285,000 Cars in China Due to Faulty Software
  3. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Donald Trump Joins Video Platform Rumble After Facing Bans Following US Capitol Attack
  5. Binance UK Operations Banned in Britain’s Latest Cryptocurrency Crackdown
  6. Onida Was Trending on Twitter as People Got Nostalgic for Its TV Ads From the 90s
  7. US E-Commerce Giants Are ‘Arrogant’, Flouting Our Laws: Piyush Goyal
  8. Twitter's Interim Resident Grievance Officer for India Said to Step Down Days After Appointment
  9. Mi 11 Lite First Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com; Mi TV Webcam Available as Well
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Leaked Renders Suggest Specifications, Body Composition Monitoring Feature Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com