Diwali 2019: Twitter Announces New Emoji for the Festival of Lights

The emoji -- diya or oil lamp, will be available until October 29.

By | Updated: 25 October 2019 11:35 IST
Twitter on Thursday announced a new emoji allowing its users to control how high the diyas flame burns during Diwali. The emoji -- diya or oil lamp, when viewed in the light mode would appear with a small flame.

"In line with our tradition of engaging people in this conversation, as well as delighting them with innovations, we have launched a 'Lights On' diya emoji to represent the joy of the festival of lights," Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, said in a statement.

However, keeping in line with the spirit of the festival of lights, audiences could have the flame burn brighter by switching over to Twitter's dark mode.

Twitter's dark mode consists of two variations, "dim" and "lights out". The former is already available across the Web, iOS, and Android, while the latter has been available on the Web and iOS, and rolled out on Android this week.

"Lights Out" mode could save battery life on those devices with OLED screens, improves readability at night, and also increased accessibility for individuals with specific types of visual impairment.

It would also render in eleven languages including Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, and Telugu allowing a diverse set of people to celebrate Diwali and join the public conversation.

The emoji will be available until October 29.

