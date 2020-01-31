Technology News
loading

Coronavirus: Facebook to Remove Misinformation After WHO Declares Global Emergency

Facebook said such content would violate its ban on misinformation leading to "physical harm."

By | Updated: 31 January 2020 15:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Facebook to Remove Misinformation After WHO Declares Global Emergency
Highlights
  • Facebook said it will take down misinformation about coronavirus
  • It would remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories
  • The move is unusually aggressive for Facebook

Facebook said on Thursday it will take down misinformation about China's fast-spreading coronavirus in a rare departure from its approach to health content, after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

The world's biggest social network said in a blog post that it would remove content about the virus "with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organisations and local health authorities," saying such content would violate its ban on misinformation leading to "physical harm."

The move is unusually aggressive for Facebook, which generally limits the distribution of content containing health misinformation through restrictions on search results and advertising, but allows the original posts to stay up.

That approach has angered critics who say the company has failed to curb the spread of inaccuracies that pose major global health threats.

In particular, misinformation about vaccination has spread far on social media in many countries in recent years, including during major vaccination campaigns to prevent polio in Pakistan and to immunise against yellow fever in South America.

Facebook, under fierce scrutiny worldwide in recent years over its privacy practices, has previously removed vaccine misinformation in Samoa, where a measles outbreak killed dozens late last year, after determining the situation was so severe that the inaccuracies were risks to physical harm, a spokeswoman told Reuters, calling the move an "extreme action."

It also removed misinformation about polio vaccines in Pakistan, although the imminent harm in that case involved risks of violence against the health workers carrying out the immunisation campaigns, she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WHO
Arvind Krishna Named IBM CEO: All You Need to Know About the IITian Replacing Ginni Rometty

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Facebook to Remove Misinformation After WHO Declares Global Emergency
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  2. India vs New Zealand Third T20I Match Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Goes on Sale Tonight in India via Online, Offline Stores
  4. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ‘2020 Edition’ Review
  7. Realme X Series, Realme Pro Series to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Android 10 Launched in India
  9. Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  10. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  2. Arvind Krishna Named IBM CEO: All You Need to Know About the IITian Replacing Ginni Rometty
  3. Coronavirus: Facebook to Remove Misinformation After WHO Declares Global Emergency
  4. Union Budget 2020 Expectations: What the Smartphone, Telecom Industry Seeks From Finance Minister
  5. Nokia Smartphone Launch Event Set for February 23, HMD Global Sends Out Invites
  6. Sony Xperia 1.1 aka Xperia 5 Plus to Pack 5 Rear Cameras: Report
  7. Realme C3 Launch in India Next Week: Specifications and Everything Else We Know So Far
  8. Apple Led Global Smartphone Market in Q4 2019: Canalys, Strategy Analytics
  9. Moto G Stylus Spotted on Geekbench, Live Photos and Specifications Leak
  10. Instagram Users See Usernames, Passwords Exposed After Third Party Database Leak: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.