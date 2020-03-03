Technology News
loading

Facebook Pulls Out of South by Southwest Festival Over Coronavirus Fears

SXSW is set to be held in Austin, Texas in the United States next week.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2020 09:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Pulls Out of South by Southwest Festival Over Coronavirus Fears

SXSW is set to be held in Austin, Texas next week

Highlights
  • Facebook is pulling out of South by Southwest music and tech festival
  • Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries
  • It has lead to the cancellation of other events including MWC

Facebook is pulling out of this year's South by Southwest (SXSW) music and tech festival over growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday. The virus outbreak, with a global death toll exceeding 3,000, has spread to more than 60 countries, upending global supply chains and threatening economic growth.

It has lead to the cancellation or disruption of other events including The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and Facebook's F8 annual developers conference last month.

SXSW, set to be held in Austin, Texas, next week, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. It has previously said the event will proceed as planned despite "a handful" of cancellations related to the virus.

According to a report by The Verge, Twitter has also cancelled its appearance in SXSW conference over coronavirus concerns.

Meanwhile a Change.org petition to cancel SXSW itself due to coronavirus outbreak has gathered over 27,000 signatures.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SXSW, Facebook, South by Southwest
Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People

Related Stories

Facebook Pulls Out of South by Southwest Festival Over Coronavirus Fears
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series Set to Launch in India on March 12
  2. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  3. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  4. Samsung Launches Its Latest Galaxy Book Ion Notebook in China
  5. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
  6. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launching in India on March 6
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Airtel Now Charges NCF of Rs. 130 for 200 SD or 100 HD Channels
  9. Nubia Red Magic 5G Active Fan Cooling Solution Detailed Ahead of Launch
  10. Vivo Nex 3S 5G Tipped to Be Similar to Apex 2020 Concept Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Nex 3S 5G Launch on March 10, Expected to Be an Upgrade to Nex 3 5G
  2. Facebook Pulls Out of South by Southwest Festival Over Coronavirus Fears
  3. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  4. Apple to Pay Up to $500 Million to Settle US Lawsuit Over Slow iPhones
  5. Documents Show Huawei Role in Shipping Prohibited US Gear to Iran
  6. Nubia Red Magic 5G Active Fan Cooling Solution Explained by CEO Ni Fei
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book Ion Launched in China: Price, Release Date, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy A31 Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Site, Tipping Imminent Launch
  9. Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Is Now Playable for Free on the PlayStation 4
  10. iPhone XR Tops Global Smartphone Sales in 2019, iPhone 11 Comes in Close Second: Counterpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.