Coronavirus: Facebook Gives WHO Free Ads in Battle With Misinformation

Facebook will also be working with global health experts and give support and "millions more in ad credits" to other organisations.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 March 2020 17:20 IST
Coronavirus: Facebook Gives WHO Free Ads in Battle With Misinformation
Highlights
  • Facebook will provide free advertisements to WHO
  • It seeks to ensure users are not misinformed about the virus
  • It banned ads for products offering any cures for the virus

Facebook will provide free advertisements to the World Health Organization (WHO) as it seeks to ensure users are not misinformed about the virus, its risks and how to react to it, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.

"We're giving the WHO as many free ads as they need for their coronavirus response along with other in-kind support," Zuckerberg said in the Facebook post.

Users who search for posts on the virus on Facebook would now see a pop-up that directs them to the WHO or local health authority for the latest information, Zuckerberg said.

He also pledged again that the company would remove false claims and conspiracy theories flagged by leading global health organizations to help combat misinformation about the coronavirus.

Facebook will be working with global health experts and give support and "millions more in ad credits" to other organizations.

In February, the company said it would ban advertisements for products offering any cures or prevention around the coronavirus outbreak, and those that create a sense of urgency around the situation.

The disease, believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has spread around the world, infecting nearly 93,000 people globally as of March 3.

Other social media platforms have been taking steps to improve their coverage of the virus. Searches on Pinterest for "coronavirus" take users to a curated web page while WHO launched an account on video app TikTok late last week.

