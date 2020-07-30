Technology News
loading

Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Skewered With Internal Emails

The antitrust panel released numerous screenshots of correspondence from Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 July 2020 10:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Skewered With Internal Emails

Photo Credit: Reuters

Zuckerberg acknowledged that Instagram and WhatSapp were competitors when Facebook acquired them

Highlights
  • Zuckerberg stumbled at the hearing on alleged abuse of market power
  • The panel appeared to draw on a rich trove of Facebook company emails
  • An email showed the CFO referring to Facebook's strategy as a 'land grab'

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg stumbled at a congressional hearing on alleged abuse of market power on Wednesday, as lawmakers confronted the social media titan with damaging internal emails about the company's acquisitions.

The House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel appeared to draw on a rich trove of Facebook company emails, releasing numerous screenshots of correspondence from Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives.

Using the exchanges, lawmakers got Zuckerberg to acknowledge that he saw photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp as competitors when Facebook acquired them.

"The businesses are nascent but...if they grow to a large scale they could be very disruptive to us," Zuckerberg wrote in 2012, two months before the Instagram purchase.

In another email, written the same day Facebook announced the acquisition, Zuckerberg conceded that "Instagram was our threat," adding: "one thing about startups though is you can often acquire them."

Representative Joe Neguse, a Democrat, noted that a 2014 email showed Facebook's CFO referring to the company's acquisition strategy as a "land grab."

"We have name for this; it is monopoly," Neguse said.

The committee presented fewer such exchanges to the other executives testifying at the hearing, which also featured Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Alphabet-owned Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple's Tim Cook.

Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal used an email to grill Zuckerberg on whether Facebook copied competitors like Snapchat for anti-competitive reasons.

"How many competitors did Facebook end up copying?" she asked. "I don't know," Zuckerberg answered, stammering.

She asked if Facebook had ever threatened to clone a competitor's feature while negotiating to buy them. "I would like to just remind you that you are under oath and there are quotes from Facebook's own documents," she told him.

The documents also shed new light on how the social media giant saw the competitive landscape. In a 2012 graphic, Facebook touted the company as "95 percent of all social media in the US." The graphic was titled: "The industry consolidates as it matures."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Antitrust Hearing
Huawei Tops Samsung for First Time in Global Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2020: Canalys

Related Stories

Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Skewered With Internal Emails
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  3. Huawei Tops Samsung for First Time in Smartphone Shipments in Q2: Canalys
  4. OnePlus Nord Review
  5. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  6. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  7. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
  10. Realme C11 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Render Hints at Bigger Outer Display, Hole-Punch Camera Design
  2. Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Skewered With Internal Emails
  3. Huawei Tops Samsung for First Time in Global Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2020: Canalys
  4. Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: Lawmakers Pummel CEOs Over Market Dominance
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s India Launch Today at 12 Noon: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  6. Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  7. Poco M2 Pro to Go On Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  8. Sony HT-G700 Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Support Launched in India at Rs. 39,990
  9. Vivo V2024A Spotted on Geekbench, Reportedly Gets 3C Certification - May Be iQoo 3 Pro 5G
  10. OkCupid Vulnerabilities Discovered That Could Have Let Hackers Access Personal Details of Online Daters
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com