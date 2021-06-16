Technology News
loading

Alibaba Executive Says Founder Jack Ma 'Lying Low', Focussing on Hobbies and Philanthropy: Report

Jack Ma, China's best-known entrepreneur, has been largely out of public view since last year.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 June 2021 10:15 IST
Alibaba Executive Says Founder Jack Ma 'Lying Low', Focussing on Hobbies and Philanthropy: Report

Jack Ma is known for his outspokenness and for pushing boundaries with audacious statements

Highlights
  • Alibaba was fined a record $2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 20,520 crores)
  • Jack Ma stepped down from Alibaba in 2019
  • Beijing came down heavily on Alibaba last year

Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma is "lying low" and focusing on hobbies and philanthropy, the Chinese e-commerce giant's executive vice chairman and co-founder Joe Tsai told CNBC on Tuesday.

Following Ma's criticism of China's regulatory system last year, Beijing came down heavily on the company, leading to the shelving of financial affiliate Ant Group's $37 billion (roughly Rs. 2,71,150 crores) initial public offering and an enforced restructuring of Ant.

Ma, China's best-known entrepreneur, has been largely out of public view since.

“He's lying low right now. I talk to him every day,” Tsai said on CNBC's Squawk Box show.

Ma, who was known for his outspokenness and for pushing boundaries with audacious statements, stepped down from Alibaba in 2019 but continued to loom large in the eyes of investors.

"The idea that Jack has this enormous amount of power, I think that's not quite right," Tsai said. "He is just like you and me, he's a normal individual."

Alibaba was also fined a record $2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 20,520 crores) in April for anti-competitive business practices, amid a wider regulatory crackdown on China's booming "platform economy" based around technology frameworks.

"Our business is under some kind of restructuring on the financial side of things, and also in antitrust regulation. We had to pay a big fine. But we've gotten that behind us, so we're looking forward,” Tsai told CNBC.

Asked about human rights issues in China, Tsai said a large number of people in the country were happy that their lives are improving.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba, Ant, Jack Ma
Twitter Appoints Interim Chief Compliance Officer for India, to Share Details With IT Ministry Soon

Related Stories

Alibaba Executive Says Founder Jack Ma 'Lying Low', Focussing on Hobbies and Philanthropy: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  2. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts Today via Amazon, OnePlus Website
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. Realme GT 5G Goes Global, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Launched as Well
  6. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  7. Oppo Reno 6 Pro US FCC Certification Tips Differing Specifications
  8. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G to Launch Soon, CEO Confirms
  9. Realme GT 5G to Launch Today, Laptop and Tablet Also Expected: All Details
  10. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Returning to PlayStation Store Six Months After Being Pulled for Bugs
  2. Alibaba Executive Says Founder Jack Ma 'Lying Low', Focussing on Hobbies and Philanthropy: Report
  3. Twitter Appoints Interim Chief Compliance Officer for India, to Share Details With IT Ministry Soon
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts at 12pm (Noon) via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price, Specifications, Offers
  5. Google Pixel Stand 2 Wireless Charger With Cooling Fans Spotted in Android 12 Beta 2 Code: Report
  6. Realme GT 5G Launched Globally, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum With LiDAR System Debuts
  7. Apple TV+ Free One Year Subscription Offer Will Be Reduced to Three Free Months Post June 30
  8. Apple Leads Global Tablet Market in Q1 2021, Basic iPad Models Bestsellers: Counterpoint
  9. OnePlus Nord N200 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications
  10. Facebook, Big Tech Face EU Blow in National Data Watchdogs Ruling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com