Technology News

Adnan Sami's Twitter Account Hacked, Defaced in a Similar Fashion to Amitabh Bachchan's

Similar to how Bachchan's profile was compromised, Sami's profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

By | Updated: 11 June 2019 19:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Adnan Sami's Twitter Account Hacked, Defaced in a Similar Fashion to Amitabh Bachchan's

Adnan Sami's Twitter page can be seen defaced

Highlights
  • Adnan Sami's Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday
  • The hack was very similar to that of Amitabh Bachchan's account
  • The same hacking group claimed responsibility

Singer Adnan Sami's Twitter account was allegedly hacked on Tuesday by Ayyildiz Tim, the same Turkish hacker group that attacked megastar Amitabh Bachchan's microblogging page a day ago.

Similar to how Bachchan's profile was compromised, the group replaced Sami's profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and changed the bio, adding "Ayyildiz Tim Love Pakistan" with an emoji of Pakistani and Turkish flags.

Sami previously held a Pakistani passport and received Indian citizenship in 2015. Late Monday night around 11:40pm IST, the same group hacked into Bachchan's account, also tweeting the link of its 'official' Instagram page, though unverified, writing "We are waiting for your support."

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Defaced

Bachchan's page was restored within half-an-hour after the Mumbai Police alerted the cyber unit. The group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others as well.

A spokesperson for Mumbai Police told PTI that they have informed the cyber-unit and the matter is being investigated. The cover photo of Bachchan's account, which was subsequently deleted, showed the promo picture of the group with an eagle in flight - the same case as Adnan Sami's account.

"This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviours of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army," read the first tweet after the attack on Monday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Hack
WhatsApp Adds Opi Stickers to Let 'Users Sneak, Snooze, and Celebrate' With the White-Colour Bear
HTC U19e With Iris Unlock Support, HTC Desire 19+ With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Adnan Sami's Twitter Account Hacked, Defaced in a Similar Fashion to Amitabh Bachchan's
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Launches Mi Band 4 With Colour AMOLED Display, 6-Axis Sensor
  2. Mi 9T Pro Gets Listed by Online Retailer, Revealing Key Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy M40 Debuts With Infinity-O Display, Screen Sound Tech
  4. Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Defaced
  6. Samsung Galaxy M40 Set to Launch in India Today: What You Need to Know
  7. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 to Support Mobile Payments, Get 6 Strap Colours
  8. After Amitabh Bachchan, Adnan Sami's Twitter Account Hacked and Defaced
  9. Honor Pad 5 With 8-Inch, 10.1-Inch Display Options Launched in India
  10. iPhone XR, MacBook Air Price Cut During Amazon Apple Days Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.