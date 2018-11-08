NDTV Gadgets360.com

A Broadband Church? Vatican Expert Urges Priests to Get Online

, 08 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
A Broadband Church? Vatican Expert Urges Priests to Get Online

https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/

Priests should get online if they want to connect with people who may no longer attend church but can still be reached via social media, the Vatican's digital expert said on Tuesday.

Monsignor Paul Tighe, who helped develop Pope Francis' online presence, urged Catholic clergy across the world to embrace social media to reach believers and non-believers.

"Young people are, unfortunately, less present in our churches," Tighe, Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Culture, told Reuters on Tuesday at a technology conference in Lisbon.

"Social media is a mechanism that allows us to engage in conversations, to engage with people who otherwise would never come across us and who we are."

Pope Francis has nearly 18 million Twitter followers and his posts are widely shared, but not all church leaders are following his example, Tighe said.

"In the beginning, some Catholics said social media was nasty and that we should stay out of it," he said.

"We have been trying to convince them that the digital arena is a hugely significant part of people's lives.

"We had to learn to listen to younger people who live in that (digital) environment, and to understand from them what they find helpful and supportive."

It was the Irish bishop's second year at the annual Web Summit - Europe's biggest technology conference, which this year brought together 70,000 entrepreneurs and guests including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Web Summit, Lisbon
EU States Divided Over Digital Tax, Fear US Retaliation
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Update Rolling Out in India With Android Oreo, November Security Patch: Report
Billion Capture Plus
A Broadband Church? Vatican Expert Urges Priests to Get Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air With 8th Gen Intel Core i3, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro Available on Open Sale in India
  3. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  4. Oppo RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  5. How Apple Is Losing Its Grip on the Indian Market
  6. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  7. Samsung Details Foldable Smartphone Form Factor With a Prototype
  8. MIUI 10 Update to Roll Out to 21 More Smartphones in Second Wave: Xiaomi
  9. AMD Zen 2 Architecture Unveiled, 7nm Epyc Server CPUs Announced for 2019
  10. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.