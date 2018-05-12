Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

90% of 'Active' Twitter Users Spread Falsehoods During Disasters: Study

 
, 12 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
90% of 'Active' Twitter Users Spread Falsehoods During Disasters: Study

Nearly 90 percent of Twitter's 'active' users tend to spread falsehoods in the case of public emergencies or disasters, a study of more than 20,000 tweets has found. The researchers found that 86-91 percent of the users spread false news, either by retweeting or liking the original post.

Five to 9 percent sought to confirm the false news, typically by retweeting and asking if the information was correct, while one to 9 percent expressed doubt, often by saying the original tweet was not accurate.

"To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study to investigate how apt Twitter users are at debunking falsehoods during disasters. Unfortunately, the results paint a less than flattering picture," said lead author Jun Zhuang, Associate Professor at the University of Buffalo in New York.

"These findings are important because they show how easily people are deceived during times when they are most vulnerable and the role social media platforms play in these deceptions," Zhuang added.

The study, published in the journal Natural Hazards, examined four false rumours -- two each from the marathon and hurricane, including an infamous falsehood about the New York Stock Exchange flooding.

The team examined three types of behaviour. Twitter users could either spread the false news, seek to confirm it, or cast doubt upon it. Even after the false news had been debunked on Twitter and traditional news media outlets, the study found that less than 10 percent of the users who spread the false news deleted their erroneous retweet.

Less than 20 percent of the same users clarified the false tweet with a new tweet.

However, "it's (also) possible that many people saw these tweets, decided they were inaccurate and chose not to engage," Zhuang said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Fake News
Motorola Files Patent for Foldable Smartphone; Microsoft Also Planning One With Three Displays
Meet Michelle Simmons, the Woman Leading the Race to Build World's First Quantum Computer
Best AC deals
90% of 'Active' Twitter Users Spread Falsehoods During Disasters: Study
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Sales Offers on Mobile Phones Revealed
  2. OnePlus Pits OnePlus 6 Camera Against iPhone X, Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 2
  3. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Affordable Postpaid Plans Compared
  4. Redmi S2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Honor 9 Lite
  5. Lenovo Z5's Fully Bezel-Less Display Teased in Sketch
  6. Sony Xperia XZ Premium, XA1 Ultra, XA1 Plus Price Slashed in India
  7. Xiaomi Launches Redmi S2, the 'Best Redmi Selfie Phone'
  8. Vivo X21 UD India Launch Expected on May 29
  9. OnePlus 6 Pre-Orders on Amazon Will Get You Extended Warranty and More
  10. Mother's Day 2018 Tech Gift Ideas
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.