Technology News
loading

80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Leaked by Security Researchers

It appears that the researchers were able to collect this information before AWS removed Parler from its platform.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 11 January 2021 20:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Leaked by Security Researchers

Parler data was captured before it was removed by AWS

Highlights
  • Parler was removed by Google Play and the App Store
  • Amazon Web Services also deplatformed the social network
  • Security researchers have copied data from the app before it was removed

Security researchers claim to have downloaded a huge amount of information from Parler before the service was taken offline by Amazon Web Services. The app, which was popular with many supporters of US President Trump, contained many posts, photos, and videos from the January 6 attack, and after the social network got deplatformed by multiple tech companies (including Google Play, Apple's App Store, and AWS) this information would have been lost forever. However, before that happened, security researchers claimed to have downloaded and leaked around 70TB of data from Parler, which is being distributed online.

On Twitter, a researcher going by donk_enby posted about capturing data from Parler. According to them, a press release from Twilio, a B2B messaging provider, revealed the details of Parler's security partner Okta, which also said it will not support Parler.

Soon others found that Parler's phone and email verification were no longer working, and that it was possible to create accounts in Parler's system, as admin users. A Reddit post explained this in more detail — essentially, the Forgot password link would normally require verification. But because Parler's communications tools were not working, researchers were able to override this and log into accounts. And once they were able to log into accounts with administrator access, they were able to create new accounts, also with administrator access. These accounts were then used to take data dumps from Parler through crowdsourcing here, creating a 'Parler tracker'.

This is not fully verified — there's no clear explanation about whether these services being down is what led to Parler being compromised. It also mentions a press release from Twilio which is not visible on the company's press page. However, huge amounts of data that appear legitimate are being shared — it's possible that the researchers have obfuscated the way it was compromised for security reasons.

However, according to the researchers, the data including deleted posts, because (according to their Twitter post) Parler did not actually delete posts when they were removed, but simply removed the pointer to that post. This is actually a fairly common practice in many scenarios, as the data is for all practical purposes “inaccessible” to users while doing this.

According to the security researchers, video and image data still has EXIF data (metadata of things like time, date, and location), and some of the other data they've been able to gather is the Verified Accounts documents — on Parler, users that are verified have done so by uploading photos of their government IDs.

The researchers said that this data could be useful to law enforcement who want to identify the people that took part in the violence in Washington on January 6.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Gopal Sathe Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
iQoo 7 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Leaked by Security Researchers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Band Debuts With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes
  2. OnePlus Band Review
  3. Paytm CEO Posts 'Move on to Signal Now' Amid WhatsApp Row
  4. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Seen in Multiple Colours in Leaked Renders
  5. WhatsApp’s Private Groups Can Be Seen by Anyone via Google
  6. Signal FAQ: What Is Signal and Why Are People Leaving WhatsApp?
  7. Best Annual Prepaid Plans From Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi
  8. HP Launches Envy 14 Laptop, Elite Folio Tablet, Wireless Earbuds at CES 2021
  9. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  10. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. 80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Leaked by Security Researchers
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in India
  3. iQoo 7 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi K40 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Teased to Launch Next Month, Price Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price, Specifications Accidentally Leaked by Canadian Retailer Staples
  6. Apple, Hyundai Set to Sign Autonomous Electric Car Partnership Deal: Report
  7. Lenovo Introduces ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses That Can Show Up to 5 Virtual Displays
  8. Facebook’s Move to Collect WhatsApp User Data Under Investigation in Turkey
  9. Signal Tops App Store and Google Play Charts in India and US, Thanks to WhatsApp Privacy Change
  10. Indian Loan Apps on Google Play Store Charging High Interest on Short-Term Loans in Policy Violation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com