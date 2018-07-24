NDTV Gadgets360.com

1,662 Defamatory URLs Blocked by Social Media Platforms: Government

, 24 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
1,662 Defamatory URLs Blocked by Social Media Platforms: Government

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Hansraj Ahir

As many as 1,662 defamatory URLs were blocked by social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter following requests from law enforcement agencies, Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said on Tuesday.

Facebook has blocked 956 URLs against requests for 1,076 URLs, Twitter 409 URLs against 728 requests, and YouTube 152 URLs against 182 requests, Ahir said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The minister said Instagram has blocked 66 URLs against requests for 150 and others have blocked 79 URLs against requests for 109 URLs. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) is an address that shows where a particular page can be found on the World Wide Web.

These URLs were blocked from January 2017 till June 2018. The Union Minister of State for Home said law enforcement agencies monitor the web and social media, and take appropriate action for blocking such unlawful content under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The government holds meetings with intermediaries from time to time for strengthening the cooperation framework to ensure better compliance, he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Twitter
Samsung Galaxy A-Series Successors Could Come With Double-Digit Titles, Trademark Filings Reveal
Moto G6
1,662 Defamatory URLs Blocked by Social Media Platforms: Government
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite to Launch Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Mi A2 Launched by Xiaomi, Price Starts at EUR 249: Event Highlights
  4. Xiaomi-Backed Huami Amazfit Bip, Stratos Smartwatches Launched in India
  5. Honor 9N With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. No Man's Sky Next for Xbox One, PS4, and PC Out Now
  7. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite July 24 Launch: Everything That We Know So Far
  8. Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i India Launch Confirmed for July 26
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Update to Bring War Mode to Android and iOS
  10. Oppo F9, F9 Pro Leaked Teaser Shows Dual Rear Cameras
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.