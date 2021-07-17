Technology News
loading

World Emoji Day 2021: Who Decides Which Emoji Will Be Released?

We all love to use emojis online, but have you ever wondered who creates them and decides which emoji will be released?

By Ashri Khandelwal | Updated: 17 July 2021 14:14 IST
World Emoji Day 2021: Who Decides Which Emoji Will Be Released?

Photo Credit: Emojis

Highlights
  • World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17 every year
  • Shigetaka Kurita created the first set of emojis
  • You can also submit your emoji proposal

Emojis offer a better way to add an emotional touch to a message. ‘I am excited' might sound boring in a text, but add an emoji to it, it will automatically say what's in your mind. ‘Lol' has become a laughing emoji, ‘Ok' has become a thumbs-up emoji and so on. These small characters have become the second language in our digital world. In fact, a recent study by Bobble AI revealed that 83 per cent of people think that emojis, stickers and Gifs help in expressing themselves better while chatting online. 

Every year, July 17 is celebrated as World Emoji Day globally, so today we take a look at who created the first set of emojis and how they reach the devices globally.

A lookback

Emoji is a Japanese word that means pictograph or pictogram. Initially, there were emoticons :-);-D, and then later in 1999, Shigetaka Kurita, who worked on the development team for “i-mode”, an early mobile internet platform from Japan's main mobile carrier DOCOMO, created the first set of emojis. These were mostly symbols of sun, clouds, umbrella, snowman, cell phone, TV, GameBoy, and all moon phases.

Emojis then slowly started to become popular in Japan, and around the world. And, now, they have conquered texting. But, have you ever wondered who decides what emoji will be made?

Who makes these emojis?

A non-profit organisation called Unicode Consortium manages emojis. It decides when new emojis will be released and launches new emojis every year that are created by everyday people. You don't need to be a professional designer to submit an emoji proposal. If you feel, there is something that needs to be represented as an emoji, you can fill out a form on Unicode Consortium's website and submit your emoji proposal.

However, these emojis go through tough selection criteria before making their way into our phones. The process is so long that it takes one year for the Unicode Consortium to finally decide what emojis will be released. It generally releases 50 to 70 unique emoji characters per year, and every new emoji that gets added is added permanently.

Let us know in the comments section below which is your favourite emoji?

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: emoji, World Emoji Day 2021, World Emoji Day, Unicode Consortium
Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She makes videos about apps, smartphones, and everything else related to technology. Besides this, she is an avid writer, a podcast enthusiast, and a music lover. When bored, she is often found binge watching Korean dramas and thinking about life and the universe. She can be reached out at AshriK@ndtv.com and social media platforms. More
OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed

Related Stories

World Emoji Day 2021: Who Decides Which Emoji Will Be Released?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Make History With Unpiloted Civilian Space Flight
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  4. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  5. Nokia XR20 First Look May Have Appeared Officially Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9, More
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch
  10. Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, 90Hz Displays Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Facing Several Issues After July Update, Krafton Says Working on Fix
  2. Anthony Bourdain Documentary 'Roadrunner' Uses AI to Deepfake His Voice; Gets Criticised
  3. Dogecoin Creator Says He Need to Write Cryptic Tweets Like Elon Musk; His Response Was Epic
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
  5. Google Tool That Shows How the Weather Is Like Around the World Gains Traction After Developer Quits
  6. World Emoji Day: New Emojis Await Approval, iOS Users Get Fun Memoji Customisations
  7. Social Media Platforms Are 'Killing People' With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation: US President Joe Biden
  8. Hubble Space Telescope Fixed After Month of No Astronomical Viewing
  9. Binance Stops Selling ‘Stock Tokens’ Following Regulatory Scrutiny
  10. Zomato IPO: Investors Lap Up Stock Offering With Bids of $46 Billion, Got Oversubscribed 38 Times in a Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com