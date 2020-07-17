Technology News
loading

What's Behind the Twitter Bitcoin Hack?

Among the individual accounts affected were former US President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, tech billionaires like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and celebrities such as Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

By Associated Press | Updated: 17 July 2020 10:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
What's Behind the Twitter Bitcoin Hack?

Here are some questions and answers about the Twitter breach that compromised celebrities' accounts

Highlights
  • The hack might be a demonstration of Twitter’s weak security controls
  • The incidents raise questions about Twitter’s internal security systems
  • The intent of the hack appeared to be to steal money

Hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of world leaders, celebrities, and tech moguls on Wednesday in one of the most high-profile security breaches in recent years, highlighting a major flaw with the service millions of people have come to rely on as an essential communications tool. The intent of the hack appeared to be to steal money from unsuspecting cryptocurrency enthusiasts — in particular, by using the compromised high-follower accounts to scam people out of Bitcoin. But it also raises questions about Twitter's ability to secure its service against election interference and misinformation ahead of the US presidential election.

Here are some questions and answers about the breach:

What happened – and how??

On Wednesday afternoon, the Twitter accounts of famous figures began tweeting similar messages saying they were “feeling generous” and would double any Bitcoin payments sent to an address in the tweet. Among the individual accounts affected were former US President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, tech billionaires like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and celebrities such as Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

Companies like Apple and Uber, which respectively have 4.6 million and one million followers, were also affected.

Twitter soon locked down many accounts, including those of its “verified” users with blue check marks next to their names — a group that include many US politicians as well as businesses, celebrities, journalists, and news organisations. Twitter called the hack a “coordinated social engineering attack" by unknown people who “targeted” Twitter employees with access to the platform's internal systems and tools.

The hackers, Twitter said, used this access to take control of many high-profile accounts and masquerade as their owners.

What is social engineering?

Essentially, social engineering means taking advantage of human nature. Examples include phishing attacks and other ways people can be tricked into giving out compromising information, malware attacks that get people to download malicious software, and compromising people by offering something in return for information. Twitter did not say how its employees were compromised.

Could the attack have been prevented?

Twitter said late Wednesday it has taken “significant steps” to limit employees' access to internal systems and tools while its investigation is ongoing. But this is not the first time Twitter employees have wrecked havoc.

In 2017, a disgruntled employee deactivated President Donald Trump's account for a few minutes. Last year, US prosecutors charged two former Twitter employees with spying on user data for the government of Saudi Arabia. The incidents raise questions about Twitter's internal security systems, and whether the company can trust employees with access to sensitive information.

What does the hack mean for the 2020 US presidential election?

The hack might be a simple demonstration of Twitter's weak security controls as the US heads into the 2020 presidential election, a contest in which social media is already playing a hugely influential role.

Among the political figures targeted, the hack mostly appeared to target Democrats or other figures on the left, drawing comparisons to the 2016 campaign. The White House said that President Donald Trump's account was secure and wasn't jeopardised.

US intelligence agencies have established that Russia engaged in coordinated attempts to interfere in the 2016 US election through social media tampering and various hacks, including targeting the campaigns and major party organisations.

While Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies have since tightened their election security systems and policies, malicious actors trying to intervene have also improved their tactics. In other words, if a Bitcoin scam was so easy to pull off, what will prevent an attack on the US election?

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter Hack, Twitter, Bitcoin
Moto E7 Listed on Canadian Carrier Website, Priced at CAD 189

Related Stories

What's Behind the Twitter Bitcoin Hack?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  2. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  3. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  4. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s Tipped to Launch in India in July
  7. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  8. Netflix Will Release 17 Indian Titles in the ‘Coming Months’
  9. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  10. MacBook Air (2020) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco Phone With Model Number M2006C3MI Spotted on Certification Sites, Tipped to Be Rebadged Redmi 9C
  2. Moto E7 Listed on Canadian Carrier Website, Priced at CAD 189
  3. Extraction, Money Heist, The Wrong Missy Drove Netflix’s Lockdown-Hit Quarter
  4. Twitter Stepped Up Search to Fill Top Security Job Ahead of Hack
  5. eBay Said to Near $10 Billion Sale of Classified Ads Unit
  6. Netflix Adds More Than 10 Million New Subscribers, Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO
  7. Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  8. IBM Collaborates With CBSE to Integrate AI Curriculum in 200 Schools
  9. Giant Hawaii Telescope Builders Say No Construction This Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Aka Galaxy S20 Lite Rumoured to Feature 120Hz Display, IP68-Certified Build
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com