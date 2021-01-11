Signal FAQ: What Is Signal and Why Are People Leaving WhatsApp?

While every app has its strengths and weaknesses, Signal's biggest strength is its focus on privacy, which means that it encrypts texts, calls, group calls, and even gif searches. While Signal works perfectly well as a messaging app, its chat backup and restore mechanism isn't the most consumer-friendly.

If you are switching phones, you will need to follow slightly convoluted steps to carry your chats to the new device and in our experience with Signal on iPhone, this process doesn't always work. The Signal vs Telegram vs WhatsApp debate will eventually be settled by your social circle. If most of them switch away from WhatsApp and stay there, then you'll know which is the best messaging app of them all.