Technology News
loading

More US Companies Join Facebook Ad Boycott Bandwagon

The Stop Hate for Profit campaign was started by several US civil rights groups after the death of African American George Floyd.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 June 2020 11:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
More US Companies Join Facebook Ad Boycott Bandwagon

The move by many US companies is triggered by a Stop Hate for Profit campaign

Highlights
  • A handful of US companies have pulled advertising from Facebook
  • Facebook has been called out for not doing enough to curb hate speech
  • The North Face, Upwork, and Dashlane are few names that have pulled ads

A handful of US companies have pulled advertising from Facebook in support of a campaign that called out the social media giant for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.

The Stop Hate for Profit campaign was started by several US civil rights groups after the death of African American George Floyd in police custody triggered widespread protests against racial discrimination in the United States.

Ben & Jerry's

The ice-cream maker said it would pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States as of July 1.

"We call on Facebook to take the clear and unequivocal actions called for by the campaign to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate," the company said.

Dashlane

The subscription-based password manager said it was stopping all paid and organic posts on Facebook and Instagram through July at minimum.

"I'm calling on my fellow CMOs in tech to join me," the company's Chief Marketing Officer Joy Howard said in a statement.

Eddie Bauer

"In support of the '#StopHateforProfit' initiative, Eddie Bauer will suspend all paid ads on Facebook and Instagram through the end of July, effective immediately," the clothing store chain said in a tweet.

 

 

Magnolia Pictures

The film distributor and studio became the first Hollywood company to join the movement. The company said in a tweet it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram, starting immediately, through at least the end of July.

 

 

"We are seeking meaningful change at Facebook and the end to their amplification of hate speech."

Patagonia

"We will pull all ads on Facebook and Instagram, effective immediately, through at least the end of July, pending meaningful action from the social media giant," the outdoor apparel brand said in a statement dated June 21.

Recreational Equipment Inc

"For 82 years, we have put people over profits. We're pulling all Facebook/Instagram advertising for the month of July," REI tweeted.

 

The North Face

The outdoor brand, a unit of VF Corp, said it would pull out of all Facebook-owned platforms.

"We're in. We're Out @Facebook," The North Face said in a tweet.

 

 

A VF Corp spokesman told Reuters other brands in its portfolio were actively discussing whether to take the same action.

Upwork Inc

"Upwork is hitting pause on hate with no Facebook advertising in July," the company tweeted.

 

 

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Online Advertising
Nintendo, Tencent Team Up on Pokemon Unite Battler
Marvel’s Avengers Gameplay, Co-Op, Story Trailers Unveiled

Related Stories

More US Companies Join Facebook Ad Boycott Bandwagon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  2. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  3. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom With 120Hz Display Launched in India
  4. Disney+ Hotstar Picks Up Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie, Dil Bechara
  5. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  6. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  7. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Comparison : Which to buy?
  8. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds With 10mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India
  9. LG’s New True Wireless Earphones Disinfect Themselves in the Case
  10. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Expands Video Streaming in Asia With Iflix Acquisition
  2. TRAI Channel Selector App Launched to Help Easily Modify DTH/ Cable Subscription
  3. Ningmei CR100 Mini PC With Intel J4105 Processor, 8GB RAM Launched
  4. Scientists Discover a New Planet Hidden in a Debris Disk of a Young Star
  5. Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie Out in July on Disney+ Hotstar
  6. PUBG Mobile to Soon Get a New Exclusive Map Called Livik, Currently Playable in Beta Version
  7. Delhi Police’s Digital 'ZIPNET' Infrastructure Flaw Put Everyone’s Safety at Risk: Security Researcher
  8. Japan's NTT to Invest $560 Million in NEC to Catch Up in 5G Race
  9. Huawei Loses Out in Singapore 5G Network Provider Bid
  10. Redmi 9A May Just Have Received 3C Certification With 10W Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com