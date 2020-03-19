Technology News
loading

Facebook Scrambles as Use Soars in Time of Isolation

Facebook said it has nearly doubled server capacity to power WhatsApp as people in isolation place more calls.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 19 March 2020 10:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Scrambles as Use Soars in Time of Isolation

Facebook is under intense scrutiny regarding how it prevents hoaxes

Highlights
  • Facebook would place "authoritative" content at the top of user feeds
  • It is aiming to stem the flow of misinformation during COVID-19 pandemic
  • Facebook said it has nearly doubled server capacity to power WhatsApp

Facebook said Wednesday it would place "authoritative" coronavirus content at the top of user feeds as it scrambled to keep up with increased usage and stem the flow of misinformation on its platform and WhatsApp messaging.

The leading social network said it has nearly doubled server capacity to power WhatsApp as people in isolation place more voice and video calls using the popular messaging service.

Facebook also donated $1 million to the International Fact-Checking Network to expand the presence of local fact-checkers and curb misinformation on WhatsApp, said Facebook head of health Kang-Xing Jin.

"Teams are hard at work to make sure all the services run smoothly, because this is clearly a time when people want to stay connected," Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said while updating reporters on the company's efforts.

"We want to make sure we do our part to alleviate loneliness."

As part of an effort to be a resource for reliable information about the coronavirus crisis, Facebook is rolling out an information center that will be displayed at the top of news feeds at the social network.

The information hub was built in collaboration with health organizations and will roll out in the US and Europe through Wednesday, with plans to expand it to other locations.

"Our goal is to put authoritative information in front of everyone who uses our services," Zuckerberg said.

The hub will display content from public health experts, celebrities, academics and others encouraging ways to reduce coronavirus risk -- such as by taking social-distancing seriously, according to Zuckerberg.

Facebook is under intense scrutiny regarding how it prevents hoaxes or dangerously misleading information regarding the deadly pandemic from spreading on its platform, according to Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi.

"It's not politics. It's not (an) election. This is killing people," Milanesi said of the importance of getting people the truth about the coronavirus.

"If they're smart -- I know it sounds callous on my part -- but they would use this to win back some of the positive sentiment around the brand."

Moderation modified
Facebook has been grappling with making it possible for content to be moderated at home by workers -- many of them contracted through outside companies -- who are working remotely to reduce coronavirus risk.

"This is a big one we have been focused on for the past few days," Zuckerberg said.

"There are certain kinds of content moderation that are very sensitive -- such as suicide and self harm -- and if you are working on that content for a long time it can be very emotionally challenging."

Some content being checked by moderators also comes with privacy concerns.

Facebook is moving the most sensitive types of content moderation to full-time employees for now, Zuckerberg said.

"I am quite worried the isolation of people staying at home could lead to more depression or mental health issues and I want to make sure we are ahead of that with more people working on suicide and depression prevention, not less," Zuckerberg said.

"That will cause a trade-off with (moderating) content not representing imminent physical risk to people."

Zuckerberg vowed that Facebook will make sure people doing contract work for the social network get full pay even if they aren't able to do their regular jobs from home.

Facebook will continue to use artificial intelligence systems to watch for banned content.

Zuckerberg at home
Zuckerberg is among the Facebook employees working from home.

"I don't think it would be very good to encourage everyone else to do that and not do that myself," Zuckerberg said of working from home, with his doctor wife Priscilla and their children.

"We are trying to find a way to balance working from home and taking care of kids as well; that is a challenge we are trying to help the whole company to navigate."

Zuckerberg refuted US media reports that Facebook is in talks with Washington over potentially using personal data from smartphones to track and combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are not aware of any active conversations or asks with the US or other governments at this point asking for this data directly," Zuckerberg said.

"I don't think it would make sense to shares people's data in a way that people didn't opt in to doing."

Zuckerberg said that Facebook is not open to sharing users' data with governments, and that "no one is asking."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Tesla California Factory Operating Despite Coronavirus Lockdown Order, Say Witnesses
DoT Addresses Surveillance Concerns Raised By COAI, Claims to Use Data to Resolve Call Drops

Related Stories

Facebook Scrambles as Use Soars in Time of Isolation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  4. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  5. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  6. Apple Launches New MacBook Air With ‘Magic Keyboard’, 256GB Base Storage
  7. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Varenga in Bloom Update: Here Is What's New
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
  9. DoT Claims to Use Call Data Records to Address Poor Caller Experience
  10. Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle Offer Free Subscriptions to Help Social Distancing
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Finally Announces PlayStation 5 Technical Specifications, Loses Out to Xbox in Numbers
  2. Bill Gates Talks About Fears and Implications of Coronavirus via AMA on Reddit
  3. European Mobile Operators Share Data for Coronavirus Fight
  4. EU Urges Online Media to Ditch HD During Coronavirus Pandemic
  5. DoT Addresses Surveillance Concerns Raised By COAI, Claims to Use Data to Resolve Call Drops
  6. Tesla California Factory Operating Despite Coronavirus Lockdown Order, Say Witnesses
  7. Twitter Bans Misleading Coronavirus Information
  8. Microsoft Edge Is Less Private Than Chrome Or Firefox, Shares URLs and Device Identifiers, Researchers Find
  9. Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications, More
  10. Facebook and Google in Talks With Washington to Track Infections: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.