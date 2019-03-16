Technology News

Facebook Shares Drop as Executives Quit, Christchurch Live-Stream Shooting Stirs Outrage

, 16 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Shares Drop as Executives Quit, Christchurch Live-Stream Shooting Stirs Outrage

Facebook shares declined after the surprise departure of CPO Chris Cox

Highlights

  • Chris Cox has worked with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for 13 years
  • WhatsApp Vice President Chris Daniels is also departing
  • Facebook, Twitter, and Google face public debates over extremist content

Shares of Facebook fell as much as 5 percent on Friday to their lowest in nearly three months after the surprise departure of Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, at a time when the company is again being scrutinised over its handling of privacy, extremism and political content.

Cox, a Wall Street favorite who has worked with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for 13 years, led the social network's business development team and helped define the business model of its messaging service WhatsApp.

"We believe Cox played a critical role in establishing FB's mission, values, and culture, and he was extremely well-regarded inside and outside the company, including by Wall Street," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a research note.

Also departing is WhatsApp Vice President Chris Daniels, adding to a string of recent high-profile exits from Facebook's product and communications teams.

Facebook, Twitter and Google were also facing another round of public discussions over extremist content on their platforms on Friday, after video footage of mass shootings in New Zealand was live streamed and widely shared online.

"The live-streaming of New Zealand's shooting will certainly bring on more questions of regulation and scrutiny over Facebook. It helped provide a platform for today's horrific attack and will undoubtedly be called into question for facilitating the spread of this," said Clement Thibault, analyst at global financial markets platform Investing.com.

The gunman, who was part of attacks that killed 49 people in New Zealand, broadcast live footage on Facebook of the attack on one of the mosques, leading to calls for more content moderation by the social network.

Britain's interior minister Sajid Javid said social media firms must take action to stop extremism on their channels after Friday's shootings.

"You really need to do more @YouTube @Google @facebook @Twitter to stop violent extremism being promoted on your platforms," Javid wrote on Twitter.

The social media companies have said they would take down content involving the mass shootings, which were posted online as the attack unfolded.

Facebook has been investing heavily to weed out fake content from its platform and has hired thousands of employees for moderating content and suspended hundreds of suspicious accounts in different countries.

The company's shares were down 2.5 percent at $165.83 (roughly Rs. 11,400) in midday trade.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WhatsApp, New Zealand Shooting
New Zealand Mosque Shooting: Tech Companies Scramble to Remove Video
Pricee
Facebook Shares Drop as Executives Quit, Christchurch Live-Stream Shooting Stirs Outrage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F7 Offer
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  2. Redmi Go to Launch in India on March 19
  3. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  6. Watch the New Trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Releasing April
  7. Poco F1 Lite Spotted on Benchmark Site With Snapdragon 660 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy A30 Review
  9. Paytm Payments Bank Gets a Dedicated Mobile Banking App
  10. Qualcomm Owes Apple Nearly $1 Billion Rebate Payment, US Judge Rules
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.