Technology News
loading

The Pressure Is Now on Facebook to Ban Political Ads, Too

Facebook's policy is to accept paid political ads from candidates without fact-checking them or censoring them, even if they contain lies.

By | Updated: 1 November 2019 14:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Pressure Is Now on Facebook to Ban Political Ads, Too

Facebook expects ads from politicians to account for less than 0.5 percent of its revenue next year

Highlights
  • Twitter recently announced its decision to ban political ads
  • The timing of the announcement seemed designed to goad Facebook CEO
  • However, Mark Zuckerberg stood firm

Twitter's ban on political advertising is ratcheting up pressure on Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg to follow suit. But so far, that doesn't appear likely to happen.

Facebook's policy is to accept paid political ads from candidates without fact-checking them or censoring them, even if they contain lies.

And Zuckerberg doubled down on that stand Wednesday following Twitter's announcement, reiterating that "political speech is important" and that Facebook is loath to interfere with it.

Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites have come under fire over Russia's use of such platforms to spread misinformation and sow political division in the U.S. during the 2016 presidential campaign. That debate has heated up again in recent weeks along with the 2020 race for the White house.

Twitter chose to respond with a ban on all political advertising , suggesting that social media is so powerful that false or misleading messages pose a risk to democracy.

The timing of the announcement, the same day as Facebook's quarterly earnings report, seemed designed to goad Zuckerberg.

"The pressure is going to be extremely strong on Facebook to do something similar, and if they don't, the criticism of Facebook will only increase," said Tim Bajarin, president of consultancy Creative Strategies.

In fact, some of the Democratic presidential candidates immediately suggested Facebook follow Twitter's lead.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock tweeted: "Good. Your turn, Facebook." And Pete Buttigieg said, "I think other online platforms would do well to either accept their responsibility for truth or question whether they should be in the business at all."

But Zuckerberg stood firm.

"This is complex stuff. Anyone who says the answer is simple hasn't thought about the nuances and downstream challenges," the Facebook CEO said. "I don't think anyone can say that we are not doing what we believe or we haven't thought hard about these issues."

As for refusing to fact-check political ads, Facebook has said it wants to provide politicians with a "level playing field" for communication and not intervene when they speak, regardless of what they're saying.

Banning political ads has its own challenges, starting with defining what exactly is political. For example, Greenpeace might not be able to buy an ad urging people to support legislation to fight climate change. But what if an oil company wanted to run an ad for its products that also seemed to come out against such legislation?

Twitter and Facebook already take steps to prevent political manipulation by verifying the identities of political advertisers — measures prompted by the furor over Moscow's interference. But the verifying systems, which rely on both humans and automated systems, have not been perfect.

In one case, Facebook mistakenly took down ads for Bush's baked beans because they contained the word "Bush" and the food company was not registered with Facebook as a political advertiser. Media organizations have also seen their ads flagged for review when they promoted news stories about candidates or important issues.

And then there's the question of what to do with individual posts from politicians or other opinion makers, which can carry political messages and be shared widely even though they are not paid ads.

Details about Twitter's new policy won't be released until Nov. 15, a week before it takes effect. But Twitter does call for removing not just campaign advertisements but also ads on issues of legislative importance. That could include such topics as climate change, gun control and immigration.

EMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson said Zuckerberg's stance probably isn't a financial decision, since political ads aren't big moneymakers.

Facebook, which had 2018 revenue of $55.8 billion (roughly Rs. 3,95,577 crores), said Wednesday that it expects ads from politicians to account for less than 0.5 percent of its revenue next year.

Twitter, which had revenue last year of about $3 billion (roughly Rs. 21,267 crores), is thought to make even less from the ads; it said it brought in only $3 million from political ads during the 2018 midterms.

"It is a really complicated decision," Williamson said. "I think that Mark Zuckerberg is truly struggling with figuring out what is the best thing to do for the company and Facebook users."

Wedbush Securities managing director Michael Pachter likewise said the Facebook founder is trying to pull off a tricky balancing act.

"Zuckerberg is trying to satisfy investors by growing revenues and satisfy regulators and legislators by cracking down on false and misleading ads, while maintaining the virtuous stance of being a defender of free speech," Pachter said.

Daniel Kreiss, a journalism professor at the University of North Carolina, said that a middle ground for Twitter and Facebook might be to allow political ads but to prohibit targeting, or showing them only to specific groups of people.

If campaigns aren't allowed to target, he said, messages will become broader and perhaps less misleading.

Laura Packard, a partner at PowerThru, a digital consulting firm that works with left-of-center campaigns and advocacy groups, said Twitter's ban was the right decision for voters.

"This might make my work harder," she said. "But in general, I think that if any platform cannot police misinformation and lies, then they shouldn't offer paid advertising."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Twitter
Indian Government Asks Twitter for Information About 474 Accounts
Honor Smartphones
The Pressure Is Now on Facebook to Ban Political Ads, Too
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  2. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Leaked in Multiple Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990
  5. Xiaomi Watch Straps, Music Playback Ability Teased Ahead of Launch
  6. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  7. WhatsApp Brings Fingerprint Lock Feature to Android, Months After iPhone
  8. BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback on Voice Calls, Takes a Jibe on Jio
  9. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
  10. AirPods Pro Are 'Impractical' to Repair, Says iFixit
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990
  2. Indian Government Asks Twitter for Information About 474 Accounts
  3. Google Maps Incognito Mode Now Available for Android
  4. Apple TV+ Live Now in India, Around the World: All You Need to Know
  5. Instagram Looks to Shut Down Third-Party Stalking App 'Like Patrol'
  6. Realme X Update Paused After Critical Bug; Android 10 Roadmap Revealed
  7. Xiaomi Mi Watch Strap Colours, Music Playback Functionality Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Testing to Begin in December: Nintendo
  9. Global Smartphone Market Grows to 380 Million Units in Q3, Realme Fastest Growing Brand: Counterpoint
  10. Vivo S5 Launch on November 14, to Be Targeted at Style-Conscious Buyers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.