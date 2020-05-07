Who's Who on Facebook Panel for Content Decisions: Full List

Here is a list of the members of the Facebook "supreme court" announced Wednesday who will consider difficult decisions on what content to allow or remove from the world's largest social media platform.

According to Facebook, the Oversight Board members have lived in more than 27 countries, and speak at least 29 languages among them.

Four co-chairs

Catalina Botero-Marino: A former special rapporteur for freedom of expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the Organisation of American States; currently dean at the law school of the Universidad de los Andes in Colombia. Jamal Greene: Columbia University law professor specialising in constitutional rights adjudication. Michael McConnell: Former US federal judge who is now a constitutional law professor at Stanford University. Helle Thorning-Schmidt: Former prime minister of Denmark who later served as CEO of Save the Children.

Other members