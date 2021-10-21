Technology News
loading

Enter the Zuckerverse? Social Media Churns With New Names for Facebook

Faceplant, Bookface, Facegram, Facetagram, FreeFace, FreeTalk, World Changer — take your pick.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 October 2021 10:52 IST
Enter the Zuckerverse? Social Media Churns With New Names for Facebook

Names reflected speculation the alleged rebrand was driven by Zuckerberg's wish to make Facebook cool

Highlights
  • Facebook has been deserted by many younger users
  • "Teenage Wasteland", one wit suggested
  • An announcement is expected next week, according to the report

Zuckerverse. Timesuck. Faceplant.

They're just a few of the suggestions being bandied around online following reports that Facebook plans to rebrand itself with a new group name. The company refused to comment on rumor or speculation, of course, but the Twitterati had no problem.

The debate careered from sensible to screwball to strange.

"Meta" was one of the more sober trending suggestions, referring to Facebook's reported desire to assume a name that focuses on the metaverse, a virtual environment where users can hang out.

Bookface, Facegram, Facetagram, FreeFace, FreeTalk, World Changer.

On the wilder side, Twitter user Dave Pell drew a comparison with musician Kanye West who recently changed his name to "Ye".

"It would be awesome if Facebook changes its name to Ye," he said.

Several humorous suggestions reflected online speculation that the alleged rebrand was driven by founder Mark Zuckerberg's yearning to make Facebook "cool" once more.

The platform has been deserted by many younger users who have moved to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, and has become increasingly populated by older people.

"Teenage Wasteland", one wit suggested.

"The Old People's App because that's what us younger people call it," college student Vittoria Esteves told Reuters in Rome.

"Boomerville", suggested Marco, referring to so-called baby boomers born in the years following World War II.

'Streisand effect'

The online naming feast was sparked by a report on the Verge tech site that a newly named group would act as a parent for all the company's brands, including Facebook itself, Instagram and WhatsApp, and reflect a focus on virtual and augmented reality.

An announcement is expected next week, according to the report.

Many suggestions however reflected the public's concern about how the company handles user safety and hate speech. Internal documents leaked by a whistleblower formed the basis for a US Senate hearing last week.

"Fakebook", for example. Tracebook.

Other people were sceptical whether a name change would be enough to detract from the growing legal and regulatory scrutiny that has tarnished the company's reputation.

"It's going to be the Barbra Streisand effect thing going on," said 20-year old Glasgow student Thomas van der Hoven, referring to the phenomenon where seeking to suppress something inadvertently turbo-charges popular interest in it.

"So they're going to try and change it, and then that's just going to put the spotlight on the fact that they're changing it. Why are they changing this?" he added. "So it's probably going to spit back in their face at some point."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg
TRUTH Social: Donald Trump Launches His Own Social Media App to 'Stand Up to Big Tech'

Related Stories

Enter the Zuckerverse? Social Media Churns With New Names for Facebook
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon Prime Membership Price in India to Be Hiked ‘Very Soon’
  6. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  7. Android 12 First Impressions: Fresh, New and Promising
  8. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Vivo T1, Vivo T1x With 120Hz Displays, 5G Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Music to Start Becoming Audio-Only for Free Listeners
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions Unveiled; Galaxy Buds 2 Get Maison Kitsuné Edition
  3. Bitcoin Marks All-Time High of Over $67,000; Ether, Dogecoin Jump on Gain-Wagon
  4. TRUTH Social: Donald Trump Launches His Own Social Media App to 'Stand Up to Big Tech'
  5. Bitcoin Edges Off All-Time High but Momentum for More Gains This Year Seen Intact
  6. Crypto Collapse Could Result in Global Financial Crisis, Claims Bank of England Executive
  7. Amazon Prime Membership Price in India to Be Hiked Up to 50 Percent ‘Very Soon’
  8. BSNL Revises Rs. 56, Rs. 57, Rs. 58 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Greater Affordability
  9. Facebook Partners With Coinbase to Pilot Novi Digital Wallet in the US
  10. Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Event Is Live; Brings Galarian Slowking, Shiny Spinarak, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com