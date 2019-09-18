Technology News
loading

Facebook Unveils Charter for Its 'Supreme Court,' Where Users Can Go to Contest the Company's Decisions

The roughly 40-person panel is supposed to function as the Facebook's version of a "Supreme Court."

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 18:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Unveils Charter for Its 'Supreme Court,' Where Users Can Go to Contest the Company's Decisions

Facebook on Tuesday unveiled its blueprint for an independent oversight board to review the company's decisions about the posts, photos and videos it takes down or leaves online, responding to a wave of criticism that inconsistent policies have undermined the platform.

The roughly 40-person panel is supposed to function as the social media giant's version of a "Supreme Court," serving as the final word for Facebook users who want to appeal the company's moderation decisions. It will also offer recommendations for how the tech giant should tackle problematic content in the future.

"We are responsible for enforcing our policies every day and we make millions of content decisions every week," chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post. "But ultimately I don't believe private companies like ours should be making so many important decisions about speech on our own."

In shifting responsibility away from top executives and engineers, however, Facebook may be able to distance itself from the criticism it has faced over its decisions, which have fueled calls for government regulation.

While the Oversight Board detailed Tuesday is still in its early stages, its ultimate test will be its ability to navigate and interpret Facebook's thicket of rules to reach decisions in real time - while revealing more about how Facebook actually comes to its conclusions about content in the first place. That means figuring out the ever-elusive line between free expression and harmful speech and serving as a court of sorts for a global network that has different needs and varying visions for what the Web should look like.

The release of the charter comes a day before Facebook will join its peers from Google and Twitter at a hearing on Capitol Hill to probe how social media contributes to real-world violence. For years, lawmakers have pressured Silicon Valley to take a more proactive role to stop the spread of white supremacy, detect violent threats in real time and combat falsehoods, including manipulated online video - and Facebook announced Tuesday it had tightened its rules and tools to spot and remove hate speech.

Facebook has long maintained detailed policies to combat and remove harmful speech, including attacks on the basis of race or religion, terrorist propaganda and disinformation. But the company often has struggled to implement and enforce such rules uniformly, resulting at times in the viral spread of harmful content - or accusations that its executives and engineers are biased.

To help better navigate these and other political pressures globally, Zuckerberg in November first sketched out his vision for an "independent body" that would serve as a check on the human reviewers and artificial-intelligence tools that vet the posts uploaded by its community of 2.2 billion users.

The charter released Tuesday outlines new oversight at Facebook meant to address allegations of unfairness, on a global scale. The company aims to have a board of "likely" 40 members, representing different regions of the world, each serving for a three-year term. Facebook said Tuesday it intends to select a few members to start. Those members will then choose the remaining members, all of whom will be overseen by an independent trust Facebook plans to establish to handle logistical matters such as the budget.

The roster of members has not yet been announced. But it is likely to be one of the most closely watched elements of the entire endeavour, given the difficulty of establishing a truly globally representative body, said Kate Klonick, a fellow at The Information Society Project at Yale Law School who's studying Facebook's work.

"How do you pick one person from the US who represents all of the US, and should there be one person from the US?" asked Klonick. Still, she praised Facebook for a "massive commitment of resources" toward trying to figure it out.

Users who disagree with Facebook's content decisions can appeal to the company, and if they still don't like the resolution, may then appeal to the board. Facebook has committed that board decisions are binding and will be implemented quickly. The company said it'll also send cases to the board for automatic, expedited review if there's a potential for "urgent real world consequences," according to the charter released Tuesday. It expects to take its first cases from users in 2020.

Facebook's new review board will have the ability to recommend broader changes even beyond the content it has been asked to study, such as additional content takedowns or proposing new business practices. But it'll be up to the social-networking company to decide if and how it will implement them-though Facebook pledged to publish its detailed reasoning about the decision it makes.

"This charter brings us another step closer to establishing the board, but there is a lot of work still ahead," Zuckerberg said. "We expect the board will only hear a small number of cases at first, but over time we hope it will expand its scope and potentially include more companies across the industry as well."

The stakes grew after the deadly massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, where some users uploaded videos of the attacks in ways that evaded tech companies' censors. Others in the US faulted Facebook earlier this year for refusing to take down a manipulated video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that made it appear she was drunk.

Globally, regulators have issued an ultimatum to Facebook, Google and Twitter, threatening to hold the companies directly liable for the decisions they make and the content they allow online unless they improve their platforms. At the same time, though, the companies have also faced immense criticism for flagging and removing content they should not have. In the United States, Silicon Valley has faced additional attacks from Republicans, who claim their policies result in the suppression of conservatives' speech online.

© The Washington Post 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits for Its Subscribers
Facebook Says Central Banks Have Nothing to Fear From Libra
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Unveils Charter for Its 'Supreme Court,' Where Users Can Go to Contest the Company's Decisions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  2. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019 Mobile Deals Previewed
  4. Mi Band 4 Gets New Custom Watch Faces With Latest Update: Report
  5. Mi Smart Band 4 Launched in India With Colour AMOLED Display
  6. iPhone 11 Review
  7. Traffic E-Challans: Here’s How to Pay Your Traffic Fines or Challans Online
  8. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India Again at 8pm via Flipkart, Realme.com
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s With AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  10. ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea the Largest Telecom Operator in India With 380 Million Subscribers as of July: TRAI
  2. Fortnite ‘Party Hub’ Mobile App Feature Enables Cross-Platform Voice Chatting With v10.31 Update
  3. Facebook Unveils New Portal Video Chat, TV Streaming Devices
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Sales Violate FDI Norms: CAIT
  5. Facebook Says Central Banks Have Nothing to Fear From Libra
  6. ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits for Its Subscribers
  7. Facebook Oversight Board Won’t Have Mandate to Change Policy
  8. Facebook to Name First Oversight Panel Members by Year-End
  9. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android Beta v2.19.260
  10. Huawei Expects to See Revenue Uplift From 5G Roll-Out Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.