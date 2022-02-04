Start Building Your Smart Home With These Gadgets

A smart home can change the way you live. It can help you automate most daily chores while helping you focus on more important things. Home automation isn't a new concept, but with rapid improvement in smart home technology, and more powerful ecosystems continuously evolving, it's starting to take off. You can begin with a small set of smart home appliances, and then expand to other gadgets as you proceed. We've handpicked a great selection of smart home gadgets you can buy right away.

Smart Home Hub

A smart home hub is a device that sets up a connection with all the smart devices in your home and controls communication. It acts as a bridge between all the smart devices like smart speakers, smart lights, security cameras and enables you to control them from a single mobile device anywhere in the world. You can consider buying Google Nest Hub priced at ₹7,499, Samsung SmartThings Hub 3rd Generation priced at ₹19,949 or Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) priced at ₹24,999.

Smart Speakers

A smart speaker is not just a speaker, as it can control almost every smart appliance or IoT device you may own with voice commands. A smart speaker is always connected to the internet and is powered by a virtual assistant that can answer your queries, set reminders, alarms and do more without you opening your phone. You can consider buying Google Nest Audio for ₹7,999 or Amazon Echo (4th gen) for ₹7,499.

Smart Displays

A smart display lets you stream videos, browse pictures, and look at the information you asked for from your virtual assistant. You can also browse your favourite recipe with ease, as it will provide you with step-by-step instructions on the screen. In case you plan to go out and eat, it can also help you book a table at a restaurant. And you don't have to grab your phone, tablet or laptop to make a video call. A smart display already houses a camera that will make a video call when you simply ask your virtual assistant to do so. You can consider buying Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) priced at ₹24,999 and Google Nest Hub priced at ₹7,499.

Smart Lights

A smart bulb does everything an average bulb can, but with more enhancements. It offers easy-to-use customisation options, and claims to have more life than an average bulb. A few of the smart bulbs come with different shades of white, such as warm white for relaxation or energetic cool white for work. Since you can control the smart bulb through a smartphone app or a smart speaker, you don't have to reach a light switch as your one command from anywhere can control the light in your home. You can consider buying Philips B22 priced at ₹2,879 or Wipro E27 priced at ₹1,901.

A Robot Vacuum Cleaner

A robot vacuum cleaner is connected to the internet all the time. Hence, it can be easily controlled from anywhere by your smartphone. You don't even have to be in the house to clean it, as just one tap from your smartphone will direct the robot vacuum to clean sweep and mop your house. A robot vacuum uses intelligent mapping and navigation features to roam around the house and clean every room. You can consider buying Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P priced at ₹22,999 or 360 S7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner priced at ₹29,499.

Smart Security Camera

Smart security cameras for your home are a must-have if you are mostly out of the town and want to keep an eye on what's happening at home, both inside and outside. A smart security camera features night vision, motion tracking and intruder alert that enables you to provide your home with smart protection. You can consider buying Mi 360° Home Security Camera priced at ₹2,999 or Realme Smart Camera 360 priced at ₹2,899.

