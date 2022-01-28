Must-Have Gadgets for Your Kitchen in 2022

Cooking food is an art. It's also a time- and energy-consuming task, especially if you have to do most things by yourself. But with the help of a few gadgets, you can make things easier for yourself. You can even upgrade your cooking skills, and save a lot of time, while impressing everyone in your house. From a smart display to an automatic pan stirrer, we've handpicked some of the most useful gadgets that can enhance your cooking experience without breaking your budget.

Amazon Echo Show 10

Amazon's Echo Show 10 is a smart display that can be an amazing tool in your kitchen for recipes, reminders, cooking timers, and more. It has a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, and can be controlled using simple voice commands via Alexa. You can ask the virtual assistant to kick off timers, play music, or find a recipe. The display makes it easier to watch and follow cooking videos in the kitchen itself. You can also add a bunch of additional skills using the companion app.

Price: ₹24,999

Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale

A digital kitchen weighing scale is a useful, must-have gadget for your kitchen as it helps in measuring the exact quantities of ingredients. You can choose to buy any weighing scale from different sizes and models as per your needs. If you want to measure the weight of small food items, then you can go for a countertop model. If you are measuring larger weights, you can buy one which is handheld and has a hook to lift the large food items.

Prices: HealthSense Chef-Mate KS 33 (countertop) for ₹999 and GoTrippin Metal (Hook type) for ₹790.

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P

Cooking can be hard, but cleaning up after a meal is a nightmare for most. The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P can help clean your kitchen with a two-in-one sweeping and mopping function and has a Laser Detect System (LDS) for navigation around. The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P works with little user input as it can do most of the task by itself through intelligent mapping and route planning. Just connect the Mi Home app in your smartphone to Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P and get going. It sweeps, vacuums, and mops in one go. Price: ₹22,999

Bosch SMV46KX01E Dishwasher

If you're looking to delegate mechanical tasks in the kitchen, a dishwasher is an absolute must on your shopping list. Bosch SMV46KX01E is an ideal choice for a dishwasher as it has been designed perfectly for everyday use. The dishwasher features a 13-place setting, dual wash setting, quick wash setting and many other features. It has enough space to accommodate large utensils such as a pressure cooker due to the smart rack system.

Price: ₹58,799

ORILEY Vacuum Sealer Machine

Vacuum sealers preserve food from decaying by removing air from food. In case you are a person who buys food in bulk, then ORILEY Vacuum Sealer Machine will be a boon for you. It increases the shelf life of your food by 2-3 times than it could have lasted in a plastic container. It prevents freezer burn and will also keep your food fresh as it prevents moisture in the food to evaporate. It is simple to operate and can be used by anyone. The ORILEY Vacuum Sealer Machine comes with dry and wet modes that you can choose according to your food.

Price: ₹4,399

Anova Culinary Bluetooth Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker

If you love to cook, then this gadget is a must-buy for you. Sous vide in Anova Culinary Bluetooth Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker stands means under vacuum in French, which means to place food in a glass jar and cook it at a precisely regulated temperature. This is all that Sous Vide Precision Cooker does. The Annova Precision Cooker precisely controls the temperature while heating the food and eliminates overcooking or undercooking of food to get perfect results every time.

Price: ₹18,251

