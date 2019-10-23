Technology News
How to Choose the Ideal Air Purifier for Your Home This Festive Season

It makes sense to invest in an air purifier to prevent air pollution-related health issues.

By | Updated: 23 October 2019 18:08 IST
How to Choose the Ideal Air Purifier for Your Home This Festive Season

The festive season is a time to sit back, relax, and enjoy some quality time with your loved ones. It's also a time when you look forward to buying some of your favorite electronics and home appliances. One product that has become essential over the last couple of years is an air purifier. 

But why do you need an air purifier, you may ask. For starters, air pollution is becoming a major problem. If you live in a metro, things could be worse for you. Air pollution can make you and your loved ones sick in a number of ways. Therefore, it makes sense to invest in an air purifier which can help prevent health issues related to air pollution. 

If you're going to venture out to buy the right air purifier for you and your family, make sure you follow keep these simple points in mind:

Pick a trustworthy brand

The air purifier market has expanded over the last several years and there are a lot of small and big brands in the market. Picking a perfect air purifier has only become harder. One thing you can do is pick a brand that's been in the business for long, and enjoys a strong market share. 

Philips is a 128-year old brand with over 40 years of experience in researching air purification products. The company is the number 1 brand in India with 38 percent of the market share in the air purifier market. Philips sells a number of air purifiers in different capacities and price segments which makes it simpler to pick the one that suits your room and budget. 

Air purifiers may seem complex from a distance but they're essentially simple. However, when it comes to buying one, you should make sure you pick one that offers at least a 3-way air filtration system. This setup consists of three different air filters; a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, and a True HEPA filter. A True HEPA filter removes 99.97 percent of the airborne particles. 

Air pollution typically contains all sorts of nasty pollutants. The most annoying of them is the PM2.5 particles. These go through our nasal passage and make their way into our lungs, causing long-term health effects. That's not all, viruses and bacteria can cling to these and reach our insides. Philips' air purifiers can remove particles as small as 0.003 microns, that's smaller than the size of a typical virus. 

Effectiveness

Not all air purifiers are made equal. To ensure the air purifier you buy works well you need to pick the right CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) before buying one. This metric determines the airflow of a typical air purifier and how quickly and efficiently it can clean the air in a specific room. Philips claims its air purifiers can clean a standard room with an area of 18 feet * 12 feet with a height of 8 feet in just 6 minutes under standard conditions. 

Value-added features 

Air purifiers now come with a bunch of value-added features that make things much more easier for you. Philips' air purifiers feature real-time PM2.5 feedback display along with a colored AQI light that lets you understand more about the indoor air quality in real-time. The company's purifiers also come with a sleep mode that turns down the fan speed and overall noise level so that you can enjoy your sleep in peace while the air purifier works to ensure you breathe just clean air. 

Philips AeraSense technology automatically monitors the air inside your room. The technology helps these air purifiers to sense changes in indoor air quality and suitably adjust the fan speed to quickly clean the air as it detects changes in air particles inside a room. 

