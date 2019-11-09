Technology News
loading

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

The Lenovo Smart Clock is table-top clock that you can talk to.

By | Updated: 9 November 2019 23:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Smart Clock Review

The 4-inch IPS touchscreen dominates the front of the Lenovo Smart Clock

Highlights
  • The Lenovo Smart Clock has Google Assistant
  • You can stream music on the device from online services
  • The 4-inch screen also lets you see the weather, directions, and more

Lenovo is best known for its laptops and smartphones, but it also makes various other products including tablets and wearables. The latest product from the company brings Lenovo into a completely new segment — smart home devices. The Lenovo Smart Clock is priced at Rs. 5,999, and as the name suggests, it is a digital clock that doubles up as a smart speaker and display. The smart features are thanks to access to Google Assistant.

While there are plenty of smart speakers in the market, a smart clock is a somewhat new concept. This device competes with the recently launched Amazon Echo Show 5, offering the same functionality as a voice assistant with the benefits of a small screen. We've spent some time with the Lenovo Smart Clock, and here's our review.

lenovo smart clock review back Lenovo

 

Lenovo Smart Clock design and specifications

While we expected more in terms of design from a ‘smart' device, the Lenovo Smart Clock is quite functional in its appearance, resembling the classic flip clocks we've seen in movies and TV shows. This being a device you'll interact with, the front of the Lenovo Smart Clock is a screen, tilted slightly upwards for better visibility.

The top, bottom, and sides are fabric-wrapped, with just two physical buttons — in the shape of plus and minus symbols — for the volume at the top. The bottom has rubber grips to keep the device securely in place on a tabletop. On the whole, we like the understated and clean appearance of the device, with the fabric exterior adding a bit of sophistication to a product that discreetly gets its job done.

The back of the Lenovo Smart Clock has a socket for the included power adapter, a sliding switch to turn off the microphones, and a USB Type-A port which can be used to charge devices such as smartphones and wireless headphones. The official website states that the sales package includes the power adapter to connect to a wall socket, and a USB cable, but only the former was in the box of our review unit.

The Lenovo Smart Clock has a 4-inch 800x480-pixel IPS touch screen, which serves as the core of the ‘clock' experience. Powering the device is a MediaTek 8167S processor, along with a single 3W speaker and two passive radiators for sound. For connectivity, the Lenovo Smart Clock supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.

lenovo smart clock review settings Lenovo

 

Lenovo Smart Clock features and performance

While we've largely only seen Google Assistant on smart speakers from Google itself, such as the Google Home and Google Nest Hub, there are a handful of other manufacturers that make similar products. Lenovo also has the Rs. 14,999 Smart Display available alongside the Smart Clock in India, but the two function differently.

The smaller and more affordable Lenovo Smart Clock does have a screen, but doesn't have the same visual impact as the Lenovo Smart Display or Google Nest Hub. The small screen is largely meant to serve as a clock face. However, it does also show the weather, and allows you to track information and well as control media playback. You can also see directions for navigation, and pictures from your Google Photos library. You can swipe across the screen to cycle between the clock face, alarm controls, and music (when something is playing), and also adjust the brightness and other settings this way.

All of these use cases of the screen worked as expected, and the Lenovo Smart Clock was able to clearly hear and execute voice commands as long as we were close enough to the device. Naturally, you can also control other devices linked to your Google Assistant, and we were able to use ours to turn on a OnePlus TV and a Mi Air Purifier.

The device isn't capable of hearing and properly understanding voice commands from as far away as the Google Home can, but it is meant to be used as a tabletop or bedside clock that you'd typically use when in the immediate vicinity of it. As a clock, the device displays the time clearly, and you can choose between a handful of interesting and well-designed clock faces.

In terms of functionality, the Lenovo Smart Clock is just like as any other Google Assistant smart speaker, and can answer all kinds of questions and follow-ups. Think of this as a Google Home Mini, but with a small display that offers just a few more features than a regular smart speaker. As such, we were happy with its abilities to work as a smart speaker and basic smart display.

We had the device linked to a personal Google account, and we were able to stream music using YouTube Music and Spotify. The Lenovo Smart Clock doesn't have a very large speaker, but we were impressed with how loud it was; at the highest volume, it was loud enough to be heard clearly in a small room. As such, it is suitable for a bedroom, kitchen, or dining room.

Sound quality wasn't impressive, and we found the mid-range to be a bit too prominent and sharp. This is of course so that voice responses from Google Assistant can be heard clearly, but it does affect the device's ability to serve as a music player. Listening to Feels Like Summer by Childish Gambino, the bass was a bit dull while the upper mid-range and highs were a bit too harsh, leading to audible sibilance.

Naturally, since there's just one speaker, there's no stereo sound. The Lenovo Smart Clock might be fine for the occasional music track, but it's best not considered if you intend to actively use the device for music.

lenovo smart clock review main Lenovo Smart Clock

 

Verdict

The Lenovo Smart Clock is best used exactly as its name suggests, that is, as a clock with some smart features. The implementation of Google Assistant is full-fledged, and the display can be used for a limited number of functions beyond showing the time. While it does work as a speaker for both streaming media and Bluetooth devices, sound quality isn't very good. It's also a bit expensive for what it offers, in our opinion.

If you're in the market for a new bedside alarm clock, it might be worth investing in the Lenovo Smart Clock for the additional smart functionality and capabilities it offers beyond being a clock. It's a good way to get onto the smart devices bandwagon, and even if you don't use that smart functionality a lot, it's still a functional and good-looking digital clock.

Price: Rs. 5,999

Pros

  • Looks and feels great
  • Google Assistant and connected services work well
  • Visual cues for some basic functions
  • USB port to charge other devices

Cons

  • A bit expensive for what's on offer
  • Sound quality is poor

Ratings (out of 5)

  • Design: 4.5
  • Smart features: 4
  • Audio quality: 2
  • Value for money: 3
  • Overall: 3.5
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo Smart Clock

Lenovo Smart Clock

ModelSmart Clock
Display includedYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Smart Clock, Google Assistant
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Apple Watch Series 5 Review
Google Pixel 4 to Use Face Unlock for Payments, Include New Google Assistant Features: Report
Honor Smartphones
Lenovo Smart Clock Review
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  2. TRAI's New Two-Day MNP Process to Be Implemented Starting December 16
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G With Exynos 980 SoC in the Works: Report
  5. NASA Unveils Its First Electric Airplane, the X-57 ‘Maxwell’
  6. All You Need to Know About Rick and Morty Season 4
  7. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  8. Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
  9. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro Launch Schedule Tipped
  10. In Season 3, Little Things Shines Outside Its Indian Millennial Focus
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 997 Long-Term Prepaid Recharge Launched With 3GB Daily Data, 180 Days Validity
  2. Jio Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan Now Includes 300 Jio to Non-Jio Minutes, Reduced Validity of 24 Days
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G With Exynos 980 SoC, 128GB Storage in the Works: Report
  4. Apple Arcade Adds 6 New Games, Taking Total to 100
  5. Alibaba Said to Plan $15 Billion Hong Kong Listing in Late November
  6. MNP Processing Time to Get Reduced to 2 Days as New TRAI Norms Come Into Effect on December 16
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung Galaxy A30s Price in India Cut
  8. WhatsApp Users Ask Government to Explain Ties With Israeli Firm in Privacy Breach Case
  9. Google's Search Ad Embrace Crushes Online Travel Agents
  10. Facebook Apologises After Anonymous Post Alleges Racism at Company
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.