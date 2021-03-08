Zebronics, an Indian brand popularly known for audio equipment, has introduced its first smart speaker called the Zeb-Smart Bot. Powered by Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant, the smart speaker can also remotely control various functions in a home. It can also help you stay connected with the news, your smart devices, and can schedule your appointments too. It also features a 360-degree infrared (IR) blaster to connect any device with an IR receiver.

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot price in India, availability

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot is available via Amazon India (where it is currently priced at Rs. 3,599) and the Zebronics website at Rs. 3,699.

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot specifications, features

The smart speaker from Zebronics, the Zeb-Smart Bot is Alexa enabled, and thanks to the virtual assistant's smart home framework, lets you control various smart devices by voice. Thanks to the 360-degree IR blaster onboard, users can also control non-smart devices like an air conditioner. It is also equipped with a dual far-field microphone for better voice reception. The design is simple with media and volume controls on the top.

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot can be configured and connected to the Internet using the Zeb-Home app - available for both Android and iOS - and Amazon Alexa apps.

The smart speaker has a rated output of 5W (RMS), with a 3.81cm driver and 4 ohm impedance. The Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity, has a frequency response range of 150Hz to 20kHz, and weighs 388 grams. It also features a microphone off button, to help users protect their privacy.

