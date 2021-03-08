Technology News
Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot Launched in India, the Company's First Smart Speaker

The sleek looking speaker from Zebronics comes with a 360-degree IR blaster.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 March 2021 19:45 IST
Photo Credit: Zebronics

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot's design is simple with volume, media, and microphone mute buttons.

Highlights
  • Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot is available on Amazon and company site
  • It features a 360-degree IR blaster for non-smart devices
  • Zebronics touts dual far-field mics for better voice reception

Zebronics, an Indian brand popularly known for audio equipment, has introduced its first smart speaker called the Zeb-Smart Bot. Powered by Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant, the smart speaker can also remotely control various functions in a home. It can also help you stay connected with the news, your smart devices, and can schedule your appointments too. It also features a 360-degree infrared (IR) blaster to connect any device with an IR receiver.

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot price in India, availability

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot is available via Amazon India (where it is currently priced at Rs. 3,599) and the Zebronics website at Rs. 3,699.

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot specifications, features

The smart speaker from Zebronics, the Zeb-Smart Bot is Alexa enabled, and thanks to the virtual assistant's smart home framework, lets you control various smart devices by voice. Thanks to the 360-degree IR blaster onboard, users can also control non-smart devices like an air conditioner. It is also equipped with a dual far-field microphone for better voice reception. The design is simple with media and volume controls on the top.

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot can be configured and connected to the Internet using the Zeb-Home app - available for both Android and iOS - and Amazon Alexa apps.

The smart speaker has a rated output of 5W (RMS), with a 3.81cm driver and 4 ohm impedance. The Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity, has a frequency response range of 150Hz to 20kHz, and weighs 388 grams. It also features a microphone off button, to help users protect their privacy.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

