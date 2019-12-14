Technology News
Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 With Multi-Touch Display, 3 Subwoofers Launched

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 price is set at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,100).

Updated: 14 December 2019 19:53 IST
Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 comes with a Google Nest Hub-like design

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 comes with a Google Nest Hub-like design

Highlights
  • Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 will go on sale from December 18
  • The device comes with DTS audio tuning
  • Xiaomi has provided a 50.8mm, 10W driver

Xiaomi has launched the XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 as its new smart home device to take on the likes of Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show 8. Featuring an 8-inch display, the XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 provides real-time weather updates, multimedia streaming, and video calling features. The smart display provides the ability to control other smart home devices. It comes with three subwoofers and a 50.8mm, 10W driver along with DTS audio tuning. Xiaomi has also offered compatibility with Android and iOS devices.

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 price

The Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 carries a price tag of CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,100). The device is listed on the Xiaomi YouPin, though it will go on sale in China starting December 18. Moreover, it will be available for purchase through online portals such as Mi.com and JD.com.

Details about the global pricing and availability of the XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 aren't announced yet, though.

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 specifications, features

The Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 features an 8-inch multi-touch display with 1280x800 pixels resolution. There is a proprietary far-field voice-recognition technology. Further, the display has the 50.8mm 10W driver that is coupled with three subwoofers.

Connectivity options on the XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0. It is compatible with devices running at least Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0. Further, there are physical keys to adjust the volume.

Just like Amazon Echo Show 8 or Google Nest Hub, the XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 works with a range of over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Douyin, iQiyi, and Youku. It also provides kids-focussed content and ability to set reminders and alarms. Users can also make video calls by using the front-facing camera or use the device as a digital photo frame.

There is XiaoAI digital assistant to perform tasks using voice commands. Also, the device can work as a hub to control various smart devices.

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8

ModelXiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8
ColorWhite
Display includedYes
Comments

