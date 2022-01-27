Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series was unveiled globally on Wednesday. The new air purifier lineup from the Chinese tech giant comprises three models — the vanilla Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro, and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite. All three Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series products get a 3-in-1 filtration system combining electrostatic charge and mechanical filtration technologies. The air purifiers from Xiaomi get Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant support. They also come with a Night Mode that reduces the noise.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite price, availability

Launched alongside the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones on January 26, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500). Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro retails for $399 (roughly Rs. 30,000) and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000). All three Xiaomi air purifiers are available in a White colour option. There is no information yet regarding their launch in India.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite specifications, features

The newly launched Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 lineup comes with a 3-in-1 filtration system that is claimed to eliminate 99.97 percent of particles up to 0.3μm in size from the air. Xiaomi claims that its new air purifiers can clear out pet hair, pollen, dust, smoke, dander, and cotton fibers from the air around it. Furthermore, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro have negative air ionisation feature that claims to keep the air fresh.

Xiaomi also claims that one filter in its Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series can last for up to a year. The Xiaomi Home app will also send users reminders to change the air purifier filter as and when needed. Apart from filter change reminders, the Xiaomi Home App also lets users remotely control the air purifiers, set the time to turn it on/ off, adjust settings, check air quality, and toggle child lock.

All three Xiaomi smart air purifiers also get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite sports an LED display, while vanilla Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro feature OLED displays.

With the Night Mode, the vanilla Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 emits as little as 32.1dB of sound. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro makes 33.7dB of noise in Night Mode, while Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite has 33.4dB of noise. The vanilla model has a coverage area ranging between 28 and 48 square metres, the Lite model's coverage area ranges from 25 to 43 square metres, while the Pro model has a coverage area of 35 to 60 square metres.

The vanilla Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 measures 250x250x555mm and weighs 5.6 kilograms, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro measures 275x275x680mm and weighs 6.8 kilograms, and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite measures 240x240x533.5mm and weighs 4.8 kilograms.

