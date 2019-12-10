Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Launches Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play, Redmi Router AC2100

The Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play smart speaker and Redmi Router AC2100 Wi-Fi router are now up for pre-order in China

By | Updated: 10 December 2019 17:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Launches Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play, Redmi Router AC2100

Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play smart speaker offers a choice between male and female assistant voices

Highlights
  • Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play smart speaker comes in four colours
  • It comes with the new in-house voice recognition technology
  • Redmi Router AC2100 offers password-less pairing with Xiaomi products

Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand today lifted the covers from the Redmi K30 and the RedmiBook 13 laptop at an event in China. In addition to it, the company also launched its first smart speaker, dubbed the Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play, as well as a Wi-Fi router that goes by the name Redmi Router AC2100. The Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play comes with in-house voice recognition technology and features a 350cc sound cavity. The Redmi Router AC2100, on the other hand, is the first Redmi branded Wi-Fi router and features six omnidirectional high-gain antennas and an equal number of high-performance signal amplifiers.

Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play, Redmi Router AC2100 price and availability 

The Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play smart speaker will go up for pre-order later today and is priced at CNY 79 (roughly Rs. 800), while its first sale will be conducted on December 12. It comes in four colours – Blue, Green, Pink, and White. On the other hand, the Redmi Router AC2100 carries a price tag of CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,700) and is now up for pre-order in China. Its first sale will kick off on December 12. There is no word on the availability of these two Redmi-branded products in other markets, including India.

Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play  

Starting with the Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play, it packs a 5W speaker and has a dotted mesh design with 5 LEDs at the top. It features a 350cc sound cavity and runs the 3rd generation in-house XiaoAI virtual assistant that now offers users a choice between a male and female voice. It supports over 1,400 skills and can be used to control a wide range of smart home appliances offered by Xiaomi, Philips, and host of other brands. As mentioned above, it comes with a self-developed voiceprint recognition technology that can learn to recognise voices and gets better over time in terms of recognition accuracy and overall efficiency.

Redmi Router AC2100  

The Redmi Router AC2100 is the first Redmi-branded Wi-Fi router in Xiaomi's smart home portfolio and offers dual-band 2.4GHz + 5GHz support. It can connect with up to 128 devices and is claimed to provide a connectivity speed of over 2Gbps. The IPV6-supported Wi-Fi router features six omnidirectional high gain antennas and six high-performance signal amplifiers to provide better network coverage. The Redmi Wi-Fi router is powered by a dual-core processor clocked at 880MHz and can connect with Xiaomi's smart home appliances via the Mi Home app without any authentication requirement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Router AC2100, Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless Camera With Retro Design and Flippable Display Launched in India
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Xiaomi Launches Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play, Redmi Router AC2100
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  2. Vivo V17 First Impressions
  3. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  4. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
  5. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme XT 730G to Launch in India as Realme X2, Booster Sale Announced
  7. Nokia 7.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, HMD Global Reveals
  8. Vivo V17 Debuts in India With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Launched in Delhi NCR: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 Will Be the Name of Realme XT 730G in India, Company Reveals, Booster Sale Detailed
  2. Xiaomi Launches Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play, Redmi Router AC2100
  3. Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless Camera With Retro Design and Flippable Display Launched in India
  4. Google Maps Getting Incognito Mode on iOS
  5. Nokia 7.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With Dark Mode, Smart Reply, November Android Patch
  6. Sellers Set the Prices on Their Own, Amazon India Claims
  7. Asus ROG Phone 2 12GB RAM Variant Set to Go on Sale in India Starting December 11: Price, Specifications
  8. 2020 iPhone Models May Include Larger Batteries: Report
  9. Oppo to Launch Smartwatches and Smart Wireless Headphones in 2020, Will Pump $7 Billion Into R&D
  10. Droom Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed Private Data, Banking Details of Millions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.