Xiaomi Miija Induction Cooker, Mijia Smart Rice Cooker Teased to Launch in India Soon

, 01 April 2019
Xiaomi Miija Induction Cooker, Mijia Smart Rice Cooker Teased to Launch in India Soon

Xiaomi Mijia Induction Cooker can be seen above

Highlights

  • Xiaomi is teasing the arrival of cooking range in India
  • The Mijia Induction Cooker, Rice Cooker expected to launch soon
  • The rice cooker is priced in China at CNY 599

Xiaomi is looking to expand its India product line soon. The Chinese giant has started teasing the arrival of its smart cooker range in the country. The teaser suggests the arrival of the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Rice Cooker and the Xiaomi Mijia Induction Cooker both. The two products are already available in China, and the company is now looking to bring them to India as well. Xiaomi hasn't announced the timeline of launch or the products pricing in India as of yet.

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to share the teaser. The teaser shows what appear to be images of the two cookers in the Xiaomi Mi ecosystem range – the Xiaomi Mijia Induction Cooker, and the Mijia Smart Rice Cooker. This indicates that both the cookers may be launched in India. The Mi India teaser says that users can make burgers, pastas, and pizzas in a healthy manner. It indicates that the cookers will help users make food in a healthy and calorie-conscious manner.

The Mijia Rice Cooker is priced in China at CNY 599 (roughly Rs.6,100 ) and the Induction Cooker plate is priced starting at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,000), while its accessories are priced starting at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000). The rice cooker comes with an OLED display, and can be paired with a corresponding app to control temperature and pressure.

The Xiaomi Mijia Induction Cooker comes in two variants – the base variant costs CNY 299 (roughly Rs 3,000), and the Lite variant costs CNY 199. The MIjia Induction Cooker comes with a knob and an OLED screen to allow for smart controls. The Lite variant doesn't sport an OLED display and lacks the smart controls as well.

As mentioned, the teasers do not reveal when the cooking range will be unveiled in India. A third product does seem to be part of the teasers, but it's uncertain what it is - it may be a smart weighing scale.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi Mijia Rice Cooker, Xiaomi Mijia Induction Cooker, Xiaomi Mijia Induction Cooker Lite
Xiaomi Miija Induction Cooker, Mijia Smart Rice Cooker Teased to Launch in India Soon
