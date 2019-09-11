Technology News
Mi Water Purifier to Launch in India on September 17, Xiaomi Teases

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier can connect to Wi-Fi

By | Updated: 11 September 2019 16:11 IST
Mi Water Purifier to Launch in India on September 17, Xiaomi Teases

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier has a 4-step purifying process

Highlights
  • Xiaomi could launch the Mi Water Purifier in India
  • It is an RO-based water purifier with a 4-step filtration process
  • It has WiFi and you can check water purity real-time using an app

Xiaomi India has a Smarter Living 2020 launch event set for September 17 and the company is expected to launch a couple of devices. Based on the past few tweets from Xiaomi's official twitter handle and from its CEO Manu Kumar Jain, we already know that the company is planning on launching the Mi Band 4 at the event, as well as a 65- inch Mi TV. Now fresh tweets reveal that these won't be the only devices that will be launched as the company is teasing a water purifier as well.

Based on the tweets from Xiaomi India and MD Manu Kumar Jain, it is evident that the company is planning to launch a water purifier in the country at the September 17 event. The Mi India tweet reads, "Mi fans, with the #MiWaterTDSTester, we brought you a device that could check the hardness of water... But how can we make sure that you drink healthy and safe water all the time? #SmarterLiving 2020 has a pure surprise for you!" Both tweets are accompanied with an image of impurity-filled water flowing into the Smart Living 2020 logo, and coming out clean on the other side, clearly hinting at a water purifier.

This is the event it will launch the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. It also recently confirmed that it will sell the Mi Band 4 via Amazon and Mi.com. Separately, Xiaomi has teased a 65-inch Mi TV will also launch at the Smarter Living 2020 event in Bengaluru.

Xiaomi India seems to be sticking to a Smarter Living theme and is lining up multiple Smart Devices to launch on September 17. The company had recently launched a water TDS tester which was available via its crowdfunding page, before putting it on sale. But we can now expect Xiaomi to bring in a Mi Water Purifier at the upcoming launch event.

It has one water purifier on sale globally and we can expect it to make its way to India. In typical Xiaomi naming convention, it is called the Mi Water Purifier. It is an RO (reverse osmosis) based water purifier. The Mi Water Purifier has a 4-step purification process consisting of a PP cotton filter, activated carbon pre-filter, and RO filter and an activated carbon filter. The Mi Water Purifier also has Wi-Fi and you can monitor the water quality using a smartphone app in real-time.

It'll be interesting to see how well Xiaomi prices the water purifier in India. Thankfully we won't have to wait for long to find out.

Aditya Shenoy

