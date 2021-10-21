Photo Credit: JD.com/ Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi Smart Camera 2 PTZ was launched in China on Wednesday. The smart home product features a 4-megapixel sensor with a 2,560x1,440 pixels resolution, an f/1.4 aperture lens, and 3.6mm of focal length. Xiaomi Mi Smart Camera 2 PTZ also has dual-band Wi-Fi support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Furthermore, the smart camera has a 360-degrees panoramic view and can be accessed remotely via a smartphone. It also supports two-way real-time voice calls with a pick up distance of up to 5 metres.
The Xiaomi Mi Smart Camera 2 PTZ is priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900). The smart camera from Xiaomi is currently available for pre-order for CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,700) on JD.com and deliveries will begin from November 3. It will be offered in a sole White colour option.
Xiaomi Mi Smart Camera 2 PTZ features a 4-megapixel sensor with a 2.5k (2,5660x1,440 pixels) resolution. Furthermore, it has an f/1.4 aperture lens with 3.6mm of focal length. The smart camera from Xiaomi also comes with a 6p lens that reduces the rate of light loss. It also gets super low light sensors and 940nm of built-in infrared fill light that is said to not disturb the user's sleep.
The smart camera from Xiaomi adopts a Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) design that lets the Mi Smart Camera 2 PTZ to rotate 360-degrees horizontally and 108 degrees vertically. This will help the users get a panoramic view of the room the camera is kept in. It supports real-time voice calls where users — connected through a smartphone via the Mijia app — can talk to people in front of the camera and vice versa. The in-built microphones support intelligent noise reduction to deliver a clear voice output.
Other features on the Xiaomi Mi Smart Camera 2 PTZ include an AI-humanoid detection feature that can recognise human silhouettes quicker. It can also automatically detect and lock-on to the human shape, reducing the chances of false alarms. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
For security it gets a Mijia MJA1 security chip that is said to have a financial level of data protection. Each chip holder has a unique private key and certificate that enables the data communication and storage to be secured properly. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Camera 2 PTZ can store data using a microSD card (up to 256GB). Furthermore, users will get free, unlimited cloud storage.
