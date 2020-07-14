Technology News
Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Launched by Xiaomi in India, Now Up for Crowdfunding

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor can inflate a car tire in six minutes and a bicycle tire in just three minutes.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 14 July 2020 14:00 IST
Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Launched by Xiaomi in India, Now Up for Crowdfunding

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor can be configured to automatically stop at any PSI

Highlights
  • Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor can inflate tires in minutes
  • Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has an LED light to work in the dark
  • The device can be charged with any regular power bank

Xiaomi has launched its digital tire inflator, the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, in India. With a light and compact design, the device features a built-in lithium-ion battery which allows it to work without an external power source and can be easily charged with any regular power bank. The Chinese tech giant says that the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor can fill a car tire in six minutes and a bicycle tire in three minutes. It also comes with a digital display to check tire pressure and an LED light to facilitate working in the dark.

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor price, availability in India

Available on Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform, the device currently carries a discounted price tag of Rs. 2,299. While shipping begins from August 10, the device is expected to be priced at Rs. 3,499 after the crowdfunding campaign is over. The device comes in a standard black colour option.

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor features

Powered by 18,650mAh lithium-ion battery, the device is claimed to be able to fully inflate a car tire in six minutes and a bicycle tire in just three minutes. When fully charged, the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor carries enough power to inflate five car tires or eight bicycle tires. The device can be pressurised up to 145 psi – enough for any regular car or bicycle tires. It doesn't need a dedicated external power source to work and can be charged with any typical power bank through its Micro-USB port.

The device also comes with a preset pressure control system that allows it to stop at any given PSI. This feature particularly comes in handy when inflating any sports-related equipment, like a football or a basketball, where the right pressure is invaluable.

To facilitate working in the dark, the device comes with a built-in LED to help find a tire's valve stem in the dark. It also comes with a digital display which indicates tire pressure. Xiaomi says that the device features an “excellent” heat dissipation feature, along with built-in shock absorbing pads to properly reduce cylinder vibration while working. The device is already available in several other markets around the world, including the UK.

