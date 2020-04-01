Xiaomi is celebrating its 10th anniversary and to commemorate the success, a Mi Fan Festival is scheduled for Friday, April 3. The company will announce as many as 22 new products at its forthcoming event. If we look at the Mi Fan Festival last year, the Beijing-based company is expected to launch a list of devices, including some Internet of Things (IoT) hardware. Xiaomi last year also offered discounts on many of its smartphones in India under a localised Mi Fan Festival sale. However, it isn't likely to follow the same trend this time -- considering the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown in the country.

The official Weibo account of Xiaomi revealed the hosting of the Mi Fan Festival 2020 to celebrate the company's 10th anniversary. A teaser posted through the account also highlighted the launch of 22 different products at the event that will begin at 2pm CST Asia (12pm IST) on April 3.

Xiaomi hasn't provided any details about the products it's set to launch at the Mi Fan Festival 2020 event. However, it does have teased the arrival of various new smart home devices. The company isn't likely to unveil any new smartphones, though.

Last year, Xiaomi hosted its Mi Fan Festival sale in India to celebrate its anniversary with customers in the country. The limited-period sale brought offers on Poco and Redmi smartphones as well as offered discounts on Mi TV models. It also conducted a Re. 1 flash sale.

Having said that, the company isn't likely to follow the same trend this year since the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has impacted its regular operations and sales in the country. The company also on Wednesday announced a hike on its smartphone prices thanks to the increase in the GST rate for mobile phones.

Unlike India, Xiaomi is currently recovering from the coronavirus impact in China. The company during its earnings call on Tuesday mentioned that its overall revenue saw a 27 percent jump for the October-December quarter.