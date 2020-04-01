Technology News
loading

Xiaomi to Host Mi Fan Festival 2020 Event on April 3 to Celebrate 10th Anniversary, 22 Products Set to Debut

Xiaomi has teased the arrival of various new smart home devices at the Mi Fan Festival 2020 event.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 April 2020 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi to Host Mi Fan Festival 2020 Event on April 3 to Celebrate 10th Anniversary, 22 Products Set to Debut

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi has announced its Mi Fan Festival 2020 event

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is hosting Mi Fan Festival 2020 event at 2pm CST Asia on April 3
  • It is not likely to conduct any sales in India, though
  • Xiaomi is recovering from the coronavirus impact in China

Xiaomi is celebrating its 10th anniversary and to commemorate the success, a Mi Fan Festival is scheduled for Friday, April 3. The company will announce as many as 22 new products at its forthcoming event. If we look at the Mi Fan Festival last year, the Beijing-based company is expected to launch a list of devices, including some Internet of Things (IoT) hardware. Xiaomi last year also offered discounts on many of its smartphones in India under a localised Mi Fan Festival sale. However, it isn't likely to follow the same trend this time -- considering the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown in the country.

The official Weibo account of Xiaomi revealed the hosting of the Mi Fan Festival 2020 to celebrate the company's 10th anniversary. A teaser posted through the account also highlighted the launch of 22 different products at the event that will begin at 2pm CST Asia (12pm IST) on April 3.

Xiaomi hasn't provided any details about the products it's set to launch at the Mi Fan Festival 2020 event. However, it does have teased the arrival of various new smart home devices. The company isn't likely to unveil any new smartphones, though.

Last year, Xiaomi hosted its Mi Fan Festival sale in India to celebrate its anniversary with customers in the country. The limited-period sale brought offers on Poco and Redmi smartphones as well as offered discounts on Mi TV models. It also conducted a Re. 1 flash sale.

Having said that, the company isn't likely to follow the same trend this year since the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has impacted its regular operations and sales in the country. The company also on Wednesday announced a hike on its smartphone prices thanks to the increase in the GST rate for mobile phones.

Coronavirus: India Lockdown Forces Smartphone Players to Defer New Launches

Unlike India, Xiaomi is currently recovering from the coronavirus impact in China. The company during its earnings call on Tuesday mentioned that its overall revenue saw a 27 percent jump for the October-December quarter.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Fan Festival 2020, Mi Fan Festival, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Telegram Introduces Chat Folders, Channel Stats, and More With Latest Update
Xiaomi to Host Mi Fan Festival 2020 Event on April 3 to Celebrate 10th Anniversary, 22 Products Set to Debut
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Are Now Costlier in India After GST Rate Hike
  2. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  3. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  4. BigBasket, Grofers Face Shortage of Delivery Staff Due to Coronavirus
  5. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  6. Government Launches Coronavirus-Tracker Apps: The List So Far
  7. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Trance, Rocketman, 4 More Shots Please, and More on Prime Video in April
  10. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Gets COVID 19 Information Hub on Android: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus' True Wireless Earbuds May Not Launch Alongside OnePlus 8 Series on April 14
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Get New Colour Variant Soon
  4. Vodafone, BSNL Change Network Names to Raise Awareness About Coronavirus: Reports
  5. Huawei Reveals EMUI 10.1 Rollout Schedule, Announces New Features
  6. Oppo Reno 3, Reno 2F, A9 2020, and Other Phones Get Revised Pricing in Line With GST Increase
  7. Coronavirus: Europe to Launch Contact Tracing App Initiative
  8. Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products Till May 31 Due to Coronavirus Lockdown: All You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi to Host Mi Fan Festival 2020 Event on April 3 to Celebrate 10th Anniversary, 22 Products Set to Debut
  10. Telegram Introduces Chat Folders, Channel Stats, and More With Latest Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com