Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 With 30-Day Battery Life, IPX7 Rating Launched in India

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 weighs just 46 grams and provides low-noise operation at 60bB.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 June 2020 13:23 IST
Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is a crowdfunding product

Highlights
  • Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 launched in India
  • It is priced at Rs. 549
  • Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 will start to ship from July 15

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 has been launched in India. It comes a little over three months after Xiaomi launched its first electric toothbrush in the country, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300. The T100 is a more pocket friendly and toned-down version of the T300. It boasts of ultra-soft bristles, low-noise design, and a 30-day battery life. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 has a sleek design and is available in a single colour option. Xiaomi also says that the T100 has been designed with the help of dentists.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 price in India

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is currently available under crowdfunding on Mi.com and is priced at Rs. 549. The company states that shipping will start from July 15, but people who want to support this crowdfunded product can do so now.

There is no information on availability of brush heads as of yet from Xiaomi. Notably, the pricing of the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 puts it in competition with similar electric toothbrush from Oral-B and Colgate. The Oral B CrossAction Battery Toothbrush is priced at Rs. 359 while the Colgate 360 Charcoal Battery Operated Toothbrush is priced at Rs. 599.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 specifications

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 features Dual-Pro Brush Modes and comes with EquiClean Auto Timer that assists the user in brushing teeth more efficiently. It reminds the user about the right amount of time to spend in one area with the toothbrush pausing after every 30 seconds and the timer going off after two minutes. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 comes with two modes, a Standard mode and a Gentle Mode for more sensitive teeth. It has an ultra-soft bristle design and the bristles themselves are 93 percent thinner than regular nylon brushes.

Xiaomi claims the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 has a 30-day battery life and it also has fast charging support. There is an LED indicator that notifies the user about the battery status and charging status. The electric toothbrush comes with IPX7 rating that makes it withstand water splashes and low-noise operation at 60bB. There is also an anti-slip bump strap on the back. It weighs just 46 grams.

On the other hand, the Oral-B CrossAction Battery Toothbrush comes with a rotating PowerHead and crisscross bristles. It also comes with replaceable refill head and a soft grip. The Oral-B CorssAction I powered by 1 replaceable battery. The Colgate 360 Charcoal Battery has a wraparound cheek and tongue cleaner, slimmer bristle tips that have infused charcoal, and works on 2 AAA batteries.

Comments

Mi Band 5 Teased to Support Magnetic Charging, Carry Bigger Display and NFC Support

