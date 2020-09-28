Technology News
Trifo Max Robot Vacuum Cleaners With Home Security Camera Feature Launched in India

Trifo Home app can be used to remotely control the cleaning robots.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 28 September 2020 13:56 IST
Trifo Max Robot Vacuum Cleaners With Home Security Camera Feature Launched in India

Trifo Max uses a camera for navigation, which can also be used for home security.

  • Trifo Max robot vacuum cleaner launched in India for Rs. 32,900
  • Trifo Max robot vacuum cleaner has a 5,200mAh battery
  • The cleaner’s primary camera is used for home surveillance

Trifo Max robot vacuum cleaners with home security camera have been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 32,900. The cleaning robots come from California-based Trifo that was founded in 2016 and develops AI and robot-based technologies. The new vacuum cleaners will be available for purchase starting September 30. Apart from the core function of cleaning, the Trifo Max and Max Pet can also be used for home monitoring and security, using the primary camera which can be used for both navigation and surveillance.

Trifo Max, Max Pet price in India, availability

The Trifo Max is priced at Rs. 32,900, while the Max Pet is priced at Rs. 36,900 in the country. The robot vacuum cleaners will be up for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart starting September 30.

Trifo Max, Max Pet specifications,features

The Trifo Max robot vacuum cleaner packs a 5,200mAh battery and offers up to 3,000pa suction power. It also features Wi-Fi for app-based functionality. The robot can run for up to 120 minutes per charge and interestingly features a USB port that lets you connect other devices for charging as well. The Trifo Max is Alexa-enabled and can be controlled through voice commands when used with a compatible Alexa device and linked through the Trifo Home app.

The Trifo Max Pet offers more powerful suction of up to 4,000pa. Apart from this, other features on the more expensive device are similar to that of the Trifo Max. The additional suction power can come in handy in homes with pets to help manage animal hair and bigger dust particles.

A key feature on the Trifo Max and Max Pet is the ability to use the primary camera for home surveillance. The camera on the robot is ordinarily used for navigation. However, with the Trifo Home app, it allows users to monitor their home. The inbuilt speaker also allows a user to communicate directly with an intruder or any person on site. The app further offers mapping and other control functions for the robots.

The camera can be used even when the robot is charging and can be remotely steered to monitor sections of the home as well. Trifo states that footage from the camera is not stored on servers or the cloud and is only accessible to the user when in action. Both devices only offer vacuuming and no mopping functionality – similar to competing devices such as the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P and ILife A9s that are similarly priced to the Trifo Max series.

Trifo Max Robot Vacuum Cleaners With Home Security Camera Feature Launched in India
