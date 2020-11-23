A new Timex alarm clock with wireless charging support has been certified by Wireless Power Consortium. This certification was granted just a few days ago and it hints that the product should launch soon. An image attached with this certification shows the design of this unique product. Timex has indeed given the traditional alarm clock a spin to offer wireless charging on its top surface. Timex is an age-old watch manufacturing brand that is trying to reinvent itself with new products evolving with today's technology landscape.

Wireless Power Consortium has certified a new Timex alarm clock with wireless charging device. You will be able to charge your phone simply by placing it on top of your bedside alarm clock — assuming your phone supports wireless charging, of course.

The listing has an image attached alongside that shows a cylindrical table-top design with a flat surface on top for wireless charging support. There's a display screen up front that shows the time in red LED light. Wireless Power Consortium has listed its power level to be at 5W and the registration date is said to be November 20.

This upcoming Timex alarm clock with wireless charging carries the model number TW300. It has not been officially announced by the company yet. There is also no clarity on when this product will be launched and which markets will it be offered in. However, an announcement is likely to follow soon now that the clock has been certified.

Timex recently also launched the iConnect Premium Active smartwatch in India. This wearable comes with a colour touchscreen display and has silicone and stainless strap options. It is said to be IP68 water-resistant, and is listed to offer heart rate monitoring, notifications for calls and text, sedentary reminder, activity tracking, sleep tracking, and music playback controls as well. It packs a battery that can last for up five days. The Timex iConnect Premium Active smartwatch is priced in India starting at Rs.6,995.

