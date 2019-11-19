Technology News
Tile Sticker, Tile Slim, Tile Pro Bluetooth Trackers Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 2,999

These are available on Amazon India now

Updated: 19 November 2019
Tile Sticker, Tile Slim, Tile Pro Bluetooth Trackers Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 2,999

Highlights
  • Tile Sticker can be stuck onto pretty much any device and is waterproof
  • Tile Slim has a low profile, for use in hard to reach places
  • Tile Pro has the longest range and the battery is replaceable

Maker of popular Bluetooth tracking systems, Tile entered the Indian market in August, with the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker. Now, the company has introduced three more products called the Tile Sticker, Tile Slim and Tile Pro for more diverse use cases. The products are available on Amazon for a price of Rs. 3,999 for the Sticker (pack of two), Rs. 2,999 for the Slim and Rs. 3,999 for the Pro. The Tile Sticker is also available as a pack of four, for a price of Rs. 7,999.

The Tile Sticker is a small waterproof finder, which can be stuck onto things thanks to the adhesive back and is also Tile's smallest tracker in the lineup. The adhesive is said to be provided by 3M. The Tile Sticker has a battery life of around 3-years and has a range of round 46m. It can be attached to most metal and plastic materials, such as remote controls, cameras and outdoor gear.

The Tile Slim has a slimmer profile, similar to a credit card, which makes it easier to place it in things such as a wallet or a luggage tag. It's said to have a discreet shape and size but doesn't compromise on the range, which is about 61m. This, like the Sticker, also has a battery life of 3-years.

The Tile Pro, as the name suggests, is designed for more demanding needs. It has a range of about 122m and features a replaceable battery (CR2032), which is good for about a year's worth of usage. It's water resistant but not completely waterproof, like the other two. Its available in either black or white colours.

Commenting on the India launch, Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO of Brand Eyes, said, “Tile is committed to providing seamless way of life powerfully backed by Tile hardware to assist you. With this new range of products, one can rely completely on Tile to keep a track of their belongings right from laptops, TV remotes, passport, backpacks, toys to plethora of other items.”

“We are elated to launch the three renowned products catering to the needs of each and everyone,” he added.

