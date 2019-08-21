Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker was launched in India on Wednesday. The Tile Bluetooth trackers range has been popular in western markets, and now the Tile Mate has been launched in India. The tiny tracker can be attached to any product that you may have a tendency to lose, and it can then be found by using the Tile app on your phone. Alternatively, the Tile Mate also allows you to find your phone if you forget where you've kept it. The Tile Mate boasts of a long range of 150 feet and comes with a replaceable battery as well.

Tile Mate price in India, availability

The Tile Mate is priced in India at Rs. 2,499, while a pack of four will be available at a discounted rate of Rs. 7,999. The tracker will go on sale on Brandeyes.in and leading e-commerce portals and retail outlets as well. We've reached out for clarity on an exact release date, and will update this space when we hear back.

Tile Mate features

The tiny Bluetooth tracker alongside the Tile app is claimed to help users find everyday items. The company claims that it has sold more than 15 million trackers sold and locates over 4 million unique items everyday globally. The Tile Mate is a square-shaped tracker that comes with a small loop which makes it easy to hook onto keys, purses, gadgets and more. The replaceable battery comes with a guaranteed one-year lifespan, and the app offers four pre-set ringtones to ring things when you can't find them.

It can also be used in reverse to find phones, even if it's on silent. Tile Mate users can also see the last place they had their item on a map. Furthermore, if the lost item is out of range, the buyer can tap into the Tile community to find it. Buyers can also unlock Tile Premium services that offer features like smart alerts, unlimited sharing, location history, and more.

The Tile app is available on the App Store and Google Play both. The Tile Mate weighs only 7.5 grams, and measures at 34.7x34.7x6.2mm.

Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Distributors of Tile in India, said in a statement, “Brand Eyes strives to offer the best of global technologies and consumer electronic products to the Indian consumers. According to reports, India tops the list of ‘most forgetful countries' in the Asia Pacific. Tile, as a service and a product will give you the power of smart location, making you to #NeverLose your belongings,” said