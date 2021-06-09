Technology News
loading

Smart Devices Get Pandemic Boost in US Households, Deloitte Survey Shows

Fitness has surfaced as a key theme in the Deloitte survey with 58 percent households having a smartwatch or fitness tracker.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2021 12:14 IST
Smart Devices Get Pandemic Boost in US Households, Deloitte Survey Shows

Photo Credit: Mi

About 55 percent of the people use their gadgets to measure walking steps and athletic performance

Highlights
  • COVID-19 pandemic changed how we interact with our connected devices
  • One-third of survey respondents admit to feeling overwhelmed by devices
  • The home has become the centre of activities

The pandemic has bolstered the use of gadgets in an average US household to 25 connected devices, up from 11 in 2019, including laptops, smartphones, streaming devices, smart TVs, headphones, and gaming consoles, according to a Deloitte report.

The home has become the centre of activities with children learning and playing games online and adults working from home, juggling video calls, shopping digitally, and conducting doctors' appointments virtually.

"The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was like a time machine that suddenly propelled us tens of years into the future," said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman at Deloitte, the multinational professional services company.

"It has changed how we interact with our connected devices, ultimately helping consumers, healthcare providers, education professionals, technology innovators, and others adapt, innovate and thrive in our daily lives," he said.

Fitness has surfaced as a key theme in the Deloitte survey with 58 percent households having a smartwatch or fitness tracker, while 14 percent of the device owners bought their fitness gadgets after the start of the pandemic.

About 55 percent of the people use their gadgets to measure walking steps and athletic performance, track heart health, and monitor sleep and calories.

Despite the increase in the number of devices, one-third of survey respondents admit to feeling overwhelmed by the devices and subscriptions they need to manage.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: smart home, COVID 19, laptop, smart TV, gaming consoles
Google Sued to Be Declared a Public Utility Company by Ohio
Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels, 4K QLED Display Launched in India in 4 Screen Sizes

Related Stories

Smart Devices Get Pandemic Boost in US Households, Deloitte Survey Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  3. Google Loosens Its Search Engine Grip on Android Devices in Europe
  4. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  5. Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels Debuts in India
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Realme Laptops Teased to Be Launched in India Soon
  9. Mi 11 Lite India Launch Set for June 22, 4G Variant Expected
  10. Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Delayed. Disney+ Hotstar Says Coming ‘Soon’
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Laptop India Launch Teased, May Come With MacBook-Like Finish
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks; Dimensity 1200-Powered OnePlus Phone Tipped
  3. Adobe Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign Updated to Fully Utilise Apple's M1 Processor
  4. BMW Cooperates With Solarwatt on Home Batteries, to Supply Components Also Used in Its Electric Vehicles
  5. Mi 11 Lite India Launch Set for June 22, 4G Variant Expected
  6. MIT Researchers Developing Dynamic, Acrobatic Humanoid That Can Mimic Functions of Human Legs
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Beginning on June 13, Major Deals on Phones Revealed
  8. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch; Could Cost Just Over Rs. 20,000
  9. How Does Instagram Work? Head Adam Mosseri Answers
  10. Operation Trojan Shield: How an Informant and Messaging App ANOM Led to Huge Global Crime Sting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com