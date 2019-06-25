Expanding its SmartThings platform, Samsung has now launched a new camera, a smart plug, and a light bulb. The SmartThings Cam, the SmartThings WiFi Smart Plug, and the SmartThings Smart Bulb are all available in the US from today, and are priced starting at $9.99. The connected smart home gadgets work within the SmartThings ecosystem and are positioned for new smart home converts. The devices are aggressively priced to compete against rival products from Amazon and Google's Nest.

The price of the Samsung SmartThings Smart Bulb is set at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700), while the SmartThings WiFi Smart Plug is priced at $17.99 (roughly Rs. 1,200). Lastly, the SmartThings Cam is the most expensive of the lot at $89.99 (roughly Rs. 6,200). The devices are already up for sale on the Samsung website, Best Buy outlets, and other select US retailers.

The Samsung SmartThings Cam comes with support for full-HD recording and HDR capabilities. It has a 145-degree view for wider range of the house, two-way audio so that you can talk to your housemates or pets, and it is able to capture footage at night as well. It comes with object recognition which means it can differentiate between people, pets and vehicles. The notifications for these different types of object recognition can be customised in the SmartThings apps.

The most interesting bit is that the camera works without the SmartThings Hub as well. It can connect to your home Wi-Fi and work Wi-Fi easily, just like other cameras. If connected to the hub, it gets additional abilities like linking with other smart devices, and more. For example, if the camera is linked to the lights, it can be programmed to switch on the light if a movement is detected.

The SmartThings Cam comes with 24-hour cloud storage backup for up to four cameras for free. Samsung charges $7.99 (roughly Rs. 500) per month for 30-day backup for up to eight cameras. The camera comes with a stand for putting it on a table, and it can be mounted on the wall as well. Because it's a part of the SmartThings ecosystem, the video feed can be seen via Samsung's FamilyHub refrigerators, Samsung TV, or the SmartThing mobile app.

The Samsung SmartThings WiFi Smart Plug also works independently, and doesn't need Samsung Hub to work. The plug turns normal small appliances and things like lamps smart. You can switch them on or off using the app, and even set a timer to schedule lights to be turned on or off. The plug also supports Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa, allowing you to control it with voice as well.

Lastly, the Samsung SmartThings Smart Bulb is a 9-watt smart LED light bulb with 806 lumens of rated output. It can be dimmed and has a warm white colour. It also comes with voice control support, and you can add custom commands as well via the app. This will enable you to dim the lights automatically when movie nights begin, or the lights to turn on automatically when the door is opened.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.