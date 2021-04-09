Technology News
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ Uses AR to Guide You Find Lost Things, to Be Available Starting April 16

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ comes with both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 April 2021 11:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ Uses AR to Guide You Find Lost Things, to Be Available Starting April 16

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ uses AR to visually guide the user towards the missing item

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ has a range of up to 120m
  • The tracker will work only with Samsung Galaxy devices
  • Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ can be used to control smart devices

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ has been launched with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to help its users find lost things with greater accuracy. The Galaxy SmartTag+ is a souped-up version of the Galaxy SmartTag that was launched earlier this year at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtual event. At that time, the South Korean company did not delve out much information about the Plus variant, and even its availability was not known. Samsung says that the new tracker uses augmented reality (AR) technology to visually guide the user towards a missing item.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ price, availability

At the launch event in January, Samsung announced that the Galaxy SmartTag+ price has been set at $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,000) for a single unit or $64.99 (roughly Rs. 4,800) for a two-unit pack. As per a blog post by Samsung published on April 8, the Galaxy SmartTag+ is announced to be progressively available from April 16, with US availability in the coming weeks. Details about the India pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ specifications

As compared to Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, based on Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 (BLE) technology, the Galaxy SmartTag+ is equipped with both BLE and UWB technology that allows it to pinpoint the location of the missing item with greater accuracy. The tag can be attached to items such as a backpack or keychain. As per Samsung, the Galaxy SmartTag+ has a Bluetooth range of up to 120 metre without obstruction.

Galaxy SmartTag+ is compatible with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone running Android 8.0 or higher, RAM of 2GB or above and opt-in for location tracking through the SmartThings Find service of the SmartThings app. Furthermore, the device uses AR technology that visually guides the user towards the missing item using the smartphone's camera. This can be done by using the AR Finder feature of the SmartThings Find service, provided in the SmartThings app.

“The AR Finder guides you with an easy-to-follow interface on your UWB-equipped smartphone, such as Galaxy S21+ or S21 Ultra,” the company says. This feature shows the users how far away they are from their Galaxy SmartTag+ and points them in its direction. Furthermore, if you are close enough to the tag's location, and yet can't find it, you can produce a loud ring to pinpoint its location. This is quite helpful in situations like when your keyring slips under the sofa.

Moreover, as a part of Samsung's smart device lineup, the Galaxy SmartTag+ allows you to control smart devices easily. For example, if you forgot to turn off your smart AC and you've already left the house, you can quickly turn it off with the device rather than running back home. Furthermore, Samsung SmartThings app allows the users to choose different functions when they press or hold down the tag button.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
