Samsung Integrates Google Assistant to Its 2020 Smart TV Lineup

Samsung will be rolling out Google Assistant to its 2020 smart TV line up in India, France, the UK, and other countries. By using Google Assistant voice commands, users will be able to browse channels, adjust the volume, control playback, open apps, and more. Assistant will be available on all of Samsung's 2020 smart TV models - 4K and 8K QLED TVs, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace. Besides Google Assistant, Samsung smart TV users also have access to Alexa and Bixby voice assistants.

The South Korean tech giant announced Google Assistant's integration into Samsung smart TVs on Friday. There will be no additional downloads, hardware, or installations required. Samsung further said that the assistant being used is interchangeable based on the household's preference, and will be compatible with viewers' existing voice assistant ecosystems.

Using Google Assistant voice commands, viewers will be able to access their Google services such as Google Search, Photos, Maps, Calendar, and streamline them. You can also control lights, set the thermostat, set an alarm, and more, using voice assistants and compatible smart home devices.

Viewers will be able to use Google Assistant, Alexa, or Bixby to discover and view content hands-free. The voice assistants can provide the weather forecast, find out latest game scores, or play music.

“With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa now supported [besides Samsung's Bixby], we are inviting our consumers to ask even more of their Smart TVs,” said Seline Han, vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics, in a statement.

Google Assistant is currently rolling out to France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. It will be rolling out to India, Brazil, Spain, and South Korea by late November, and a few more countries by the end of this year. While Samsung's 2019 smart TV-s also had Google Assistant integration, the catch was that users were required to give commands through a supporting smart device, such as Google Home.

Alexa was integrated with Samsung smart TVs earlier this year.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.