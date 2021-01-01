Technology News
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Live Images Purportedly Appear on Taiwan’s NCC Site

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag look a lot like Tile Bluetooth trackers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 January 2021 17:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Live Images Purportedly Appear on Taiwan's NCC Site

Photo Credit: NCC/ 91mobiles

This could be our first look at Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy SmartTag appears with model number EI-T5300
  • The Bluetooth tracker has already received certification from US FCC
  • Samsung Galaxy SmartTag tracker may debut alongside Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, which is expected as Samsung's answer to Apple's rumoured AirTags, has now surfaced live in a few images. The fresh images are said to be part of certification documents submitted with Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC). Previous reports suggested that the Galaxy SmartTag would come in two different colour options and feature the ability to help users find lost things. The Bluetooth tracker is also likely to have compatibility with Samsung's SmartThings Find feature to locate Galaxy devices.

91mobiles reports that the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag live images have surfaced on the NCC website. The online listing is also said to confirm the name of the device along with its model number EI-T5300. This is the same model number that appeared on an Indonesian certification earlier and is also a part of a listing on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site.

The purported live images suggest that the Galaxy SmartTag may just be reminiscent of popular Tile trackers and come with a hole to put a strap. However, the different images don't all show an identical design, and so the images could be of a prototype device.

samsung galaxy smarttag images leak ncc 91mobiles Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag could give a tough fight to Apple's AirTags
Photo Credit: NCC/ 91mobiles

 

The latest listing also doesn't provide any specifications of the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, but some previous reports did suggest some details. These include Bluetooth v5.1 support and compatibility with the SmartThings Find feature that uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra Wideband (UWB) to find misplaced Galaxy devices.

The Galaxy SmartTag is also rumoured to have Black and Oatmeal colour options. It could also come with a button that will help find a connected phone when pressed. The tracker is also rumoured to carry a price tag of EUR 15 (roughly Rs. 1,300).

Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy SmartTag alongside its Galaxy S21 series later this month. The launch could take place as early as January 14.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, Samsung, Galaxy SmartTag
Apple’s Foldable iPhone Prototypes Pass Internal Durability Test at Foxconn Factory: Report

